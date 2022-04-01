B.C. marks more than 3,000 lives lost to COVID-19

Simon Fraser University students are pictured on campus in Burnaby, B.C., on March 23, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)
Simon Fraser University students are pictured on campus in Burnaby, B.C., on March 23, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

B.C.'s death toll from COVID-19 has now surpassed 3,000 people, as health officials announced four more deaths from the disease on Friday.

A total of 3,002 lives have now been lost out of 356,858 confirmed cases to date.

Officials reported 274 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, including 35 in intensive care, and 357 new cases.

The new numbers represent a decrease of seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours, including seven fewer patients in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 5.4 per cent from last Friday, when 260 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 30 per cent from 50 a week ago.

As of Wednesday, 6.9 per cent of COVID-19 tests in B.C. are coming back positive, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard. The number had been above 20 per cent though most of January but began to fall in February, along with hospitalizations.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said anything above a five per cent test-positivity rate is an indicator of a more worrying level of transmission.

There are a total of nine active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term, and acute care facilities.

As of Friday, 90.9 per cent of those five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 87.4 per cent a second dose.

A total of 2.67 million people have received a booster shot to date.

From March 24 to 30, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 18 per cent of cases and from March 17 to 30, they accounted for 20.9 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province. Unvaccinated people were more than three times more likely to end up in hospital than fully vaccinated people, it said.

