B.C. man pleads guilty to killing 4 people in Penticton shootings

A former city worker has pleaded guilty to shooting four people to death in Penticton, B.C., last year.

John Brittain, 69, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna on Thursday.

Before the plea was read aloud, Madam Justice Alison Beames asked Brittain whether he understood the nature of the charges and the fact he will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Brittain replied that he understood.

Brittain was charged with murder after the deadliest shooting in Penticton's history on April 15, 2019. Four seniors — Rudi Winter, Darlene Knippelberg and Barry and Susan Wonch — were killed. They were shot at two different locations in the same city block.

RCMP said the shootings were targeted and the victims knew one another as neighbours. The victims were also neighbours of Brittain's estranged wife.

A quadruple-murder trial for Brittain was set to begin in Kelowna on Oct. 5 but, unexpectedly, his lawyer said Brittain had decided to plead guilty and forgo a trial.

Brittain worked for the city's engineering department for several years until his retirement "due to an illness" in 2016.