B.C. Lions slowed by penalties in 19-9 win over Saskatchewan Roughriders

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 19-9 on Saturday night with both teams committing a number of fouls in a lacklustre night for offences at B.C. Place.

Lions backup quarterback Dane Evans threw for one touchdown and an interception going 16-for-25, while Saskatchewan's Mason Fine finished 32-for-41 with two interceptions.

Evans entered the game after Vernon Adams Jr. left the game after being sacked by Riders (3-3) defensive tackle Pete Robertson in the first quarter.

Neither team dominated on offence with the Riders finishing with 283 yards, while the Lions (5-1) had 231 as penalties and interceptions derailed many attempts to move the ball forward.

The Lions had seven penalties for 66 yards, while the Riders had six for 56.

The Lions led 7-3 at halftime and took a 10-6 lead into the final quarter.

UP NEXT

Saskatchewan travels to Halifax, N.S., to take on the unbeaten Argonauts (5-0) on July 29, while B.C. takes on the winless Edmonton Elks (0-7) on the same day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2023.

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press