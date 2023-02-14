B.C. Lions sign free agent offensive lineman Michael Couture

SURREY, B.C. — The B.C. Lions have added a local offensive lineman to their roster, inking free agent Michael Couture to a two-year deal.

The team announced the news Tuesday as the CFL's free agency period officially opened.

Couture, 29, was drafted 10th overall by Winnipeg in 2016 and spent six seasons playing for the Blue Bombers, winning Grey Cups in 2019 and 2021.

An arm injury limited him to seven regular-season games last year, but the six-foot-four, 307-pound lineman returned to help the Bombers to their third straight championship appearance.

The native of Burnaby, B.C., played his college football at Simon Fraser University and was coached by Kelly Bates, the Lions' offensive line coach, in 2015.

Couture says in a release that signing with the Lions is an opportunity to live out his childhood dream.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press