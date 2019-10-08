B.C. Lions, Saskatchewan Roughriders players take CFL weekly honours

TORONTO — B.C. receiver Bryan Burnham, Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Shaq Evans and Lions quarterback Mike Reilly are the CFL's top performers for Week 17.

Burnham scored a career-high three touchdowns as the Lions clobbered the visiting Toronto Argonauts 55-8 on Saturday.

The native of Moorestown, N.J., leads the league with 1,300 receiving yards this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Evans had seven catches for 193 yards as the Roughriders moved into sole possession of first in the West with a 21-6 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Reilly threw a career-high five touchdowns in the win over Toronto. The only CFL quarterback to start every game for his team this season, Reilly leads the CFL in passing yards (3,891).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.

The Canadian Press