B.C. Liberal leader says more supply is answer to housing affordability crisis

·3 min read

WHISTLER, B.C. — British Columbia's Liberal leader says more supply is the answer to the province's housing affordability crisis, while some local leaders also called for more immediate action.

Opposition leader Kevin Falcon said Thursday a Liberal government under his leadership would increase supply as a way to help first-time buyers.

"We need to encourage the private sector to do what they do best, which is build a whole ton of housing, get it into the marketplace and start breaking the back of affordability," Falcon said.

He also said he would back "direct" supports for renters, but he hasn't "fleshed out" exactly how that would look.

Falcon made the comments after addressing local government leaders at the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention in Whistler, B.C., where he said the province is also facing emergencies in health care, mental health and addictions.

When it comes to climate change, however, Falcon said it's not the government's role to solve that crisis but to support the technology sector in taking the lead through innovation.

Premier John Horgan is scheduled to address the convention Friday.

Victoria Coun. Jeremy Loveday, who introduced two motions on housing at the convention aimed at increasing affordability, said supply should be part of the solution but shorter-term strategies are also needed.

"My approach to housing is a 'yes-and' approach, which means that, yes, we need new supply. Yes, we need demand measures. And yes, we also need to protect and preserve the affordability that we already have," Loveday said in an interview.

The cost of renting a vacant two-bedroom apartment in Victoria rose 34 per cent in the past year, he said, while calling on the B.C. government to explore a policy to limit rent increases between tenancies.

The resolution was narrowly defeated in a vote of 136 in favour and 143 opposed. Loveday said the close vote shows control is seriously being considered as an affordability tool and indicates how bad the situation has become.

A survey of the online classified advertising website Craigslist shows the average cost of a one-bedroom rental in Vancouver is $2,400 a month, while listings in Kelowna approach $2,000 monthly and $1,500 a month in the Fraser Valley.

Coun. Fred Robertson of Port Hardytold delegates during a debate on resolutions the challenge in rural communities is unique. The same problems exist, like a lack of rental stock and supportive housing, but developers don't have as much incentive to build there.

"Developers aren't rushing to small communities," he said.

Robertson called for an expansion of Infrastructure B.C.'s mandate to deliver strategic housing projects at the request of local governments.

Other local governments looked for support in managing some of the emergency housing strategies being used by those who can't afford a home.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District put forward a resolution calling on the B.C. government to recognize that people are living in recreational vehicles year-round and to develop best practices for health and safety policies.

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells supported it, telling delegates it would keep the community's most vulnerable safe, while they have nowhere else to go.

"We had a city council that was going to close down a campground that had people living in it year-round that were supported by the non-profits," Wells said.

"If those 65 people had been evicted, they'd be living in the bushes under bridges. There was no place for them to go."

Coun. Tony Luck of Merritt, which saw an already tight housing market get tighter when properties were damaged or threatened by floods last year, said he was happy to hear Falcon prioritize supply.

However, he said it's not an easy thing to do amid a lack of available tradespeople, costly supplies, rising interest rates, inflation and limited land availability.

"There's no simple answers to any of these things around housing," Luck saidin an interview.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2022.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Policy Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points: What Will it Do to Real Estate?

    The most recent 75 basis points rate hike will have four serious repercussions for Canada’s real estate market. The post Policy Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points: What Will it Do to Real Estate? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • ‘Texas doesn’t own your body.’ Newsom billboards push California abortion rights in 7 states

    Gov. Gavin Newsom is continuing his strategy of buying campaign ads touting California policies in other states.

  • Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation's freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the deal, which emerged from a marathon 20-hour negotiating session at the Labor Department and came just one day before the threatened walkout. “This agreement is validation of what I’ve always believed — unions and ma

  • Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a Really Powerful Way With Her Outfit

    Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge has worn a brooch previously owned by the Queen for her coffin procession to Westminster Hall.

  • Russia's largest oil producer completes its very first yuan-denominated bond sale as Moscow leans further toward China's currency

    Russia and China have moved closer since the invasion of Ukraine.

  • China Shuts Down Videos of WHO Saying End of Pandemic in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization chief’s comment that the end of the pandemic is within reach sparked lively online debate -- and some censorship -- in China, the only major country still trying to stop the spread of the virus. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’

  • Mortgage rates exceed 6% in 14-year high

    The latest weekly average mortgage rate hit 6.02%, the highest rate since 2008.&nbsp;

  • New Ford Mustang sticks with gas power as dealers must go electric

    Ford is throwing a bone to its traditional Mustang fans, but maybe not for much longer. Ford took the wraps off the latest Mustang, the seventh generation, at the Detroit Auto Show. As of right now the 2024 Mustang will come with two powertrains - a 2.3L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine, which Ford says has improved fuel efficiency, along with a more powerful 5.0L ‘Coyote’ V8.

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his