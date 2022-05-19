CP NewsAlert: B.C. clerk of the legislature guilty of fraud and breach of trust

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's former clerk of the legislature is guilty of fraud and breach of trust, but a judge has found him not guilty of all other similar charges related to a $258,000 retirement fund and the use of a wood splitter.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes, of the B.C. Supreme Court, says Craig James dishonestly described clothing he purchased as work attire when he knew it was not.

Holmes says he breached the standard of conduct expected of a public official and his purpose was a dishonest one to benefit himself.

More coming.

The Canadian Press