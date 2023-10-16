B.C. introduces legislation to force Surrey police transition

The province has announced proposed changes to the Police Act that, if approved, would mandate the City of Surrey to complete its transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

B.C.'s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth introduced legislation today that if approved, would force the City of Surrey to complete its transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service.

The amendments lay out a process that all municipalities must follow if they wish to change their police force.

"These amendments mean that the confusion caused by the City of Surrey won't be repeated elsewhere in B.C. When passed, these amendments will ensure policing transitions proceed in a way that provides certainty for people and maintains public safety," Farnworth said in a statement.

In July, the province used its powers to order the city to continue the transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service (SPS). The order escalated existing acrimony between the two levels of government by effectively forcing Surrey's new council to reverse its decision to keep the RCMP. In response, the City of Surrey announced it was filing a petition in the B.C. Supreme Court challenging the provincial order.

The province said the proposed amendments will ensure that once a transition plan is approved by the minister of public safety and solicitor general, municipalities must legally complete the transition. Failing that, the legislation would allow the minister to determine a path forward if the municipality fails to implement the plan.

The SPS said in a statement they will wait until the legislation is approved before commenting.

More to come.

