B.C. independent school suspends classes after staff member gets COVID-19

VICTORIA — An independent school in B.C.'s Fraser Health region has suspended classes after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the person held a variety of roles at the school, including teaching.

Henry says a positive COVID-19 case at a school isn't unexpected, adding that she spoke about such a possibility when schools first reopened.

British Columbia announced eight new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,783.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that staff at all 501 long term care homes in B.C. are now working at single sites, months after Henry issued an order to do so.

Dix says he will provide an update on the cost of the program in the coming weeks.

This report was first published by the Canadian Press on June 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press