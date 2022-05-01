B.C. Hydro boosts fraud risk management at Site C, but is it too little too late?

·4 min read
The $16-billion Site C dam on the Peace River is the largest and most expensive infrastructure project in B.C. history. (B.C. Hydro/submitted - image credit)
The $16-billion Site C dam on the Peace River is the largest and most expensive infrastructure project in B.C. history. (B.C. Hydro/submitted - image credit)

It's hard for the average person to know what to make of the Auditor General's report this week into how B.C. Hydro is, and isn't, managing fraud risk in the construction of the $16-billion Site C dam, the largest and most expensive infrastructure project in the history of the province.

One on hand, auditor Michael Pickup said B.C. Hydro has elements of fraud risk management in place at the hydroelectric megaproject on the Peace River near Fort. St. John.

But with the project already three-quarters into the 11-year construction timeline, Pickup also said executives at the public utility had not implemented a comprehensive fraud risk management program, highlighting what can be seen as a lack of best practices.

According to the Global Infrastructure Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC), infrastructure projects all over the world are magnets for shady business dealing. And the bigger and more complex the project, the harder it becomes to detect corruption and fraud.

That's why GIAAC co-founder Neill Stansbury says it's important to have a highly visible fraud management program in place from day one.

"A lot of people and a lot of complexity can give rise to bribery and fraud. And inevitably, that's what happens," said Stansbury, speaking in general terms from his office near London, U.K.

"It's entirely obvious you should put a very high-profile, controlled environment in place upfront."

"In our experience, people don't pay attention to major infrastructure projects and most countries pay very little attention to fraud. And therefore money is hemorrhaging out of the system as a result," he said.

B.C. Hydro/submitted
B.C. Hydro/submitted

The Site C audit makes reference to GIACC's anti-fraud and anti-corruption work. Stansbury, a former construction lawyer, co-founded the organization in 2008 to help address what he saw as a rampant problem costing untold millions.

"We thought that corruption can be stopped in the sector if you develop the right controls and procedures. So, procedurally, how do you monitor for bribery? How do you monitor for fraud? How do you investigate it? How do you uncover it? How do you deal with it? How do you prevent it? That is the core of what we do."

'If no one is watching...'

To illustrate a type of construction fraud, Stansbury cites a hypothetical situation involving a contractor hired to excavate two meters into the ground, replacing the dug out material with gravel.

"If no one is watching, how do you know they've gone down to minus two metres across the whole site? If they go down to minus 1.5 metres, the [contractor] saves half a metre of excavation across the whole site and they save half a metre of gravel," he said.

"It's that type of analysis: are [contractors] doing the correct work to the correct depth and actually providing the correct materials? Because as soon as you cover up excavation with fill, or you cover structural steel with concrete, it's very hard to see what was there beforehand."

To be clear, the audit of Site C did not find fraud. It wasn't looking for it. According to the minister who oversees B.C. Hydro, taxpayers have no reason to be concerned about the megaproject.

"The B.C. Hydro audit unit audited contract management [and] they audited payment systems, which are two of the particular areas that one would look at. And there was no evidence of fraud discovered," said Energy Minister Bruce Ralston.

"So I have a fairly high degree of confidence in those results and in the ability of B.C. Hydro to take the necessary precautions to prevent fraudulent activity on this particular project."

CBC requested an interview with B.C. Hydro President and CEO Chris O'Riley or Chief Financial Officer David Wong. Neither was available.

According to B.C. Hydro public affairs manager Greg Alexis, B.C. Hydro has defended against fraud at Site C through its employee code of conduct policy, anonymous reporting line and internal ethics officer. It has also accepted the five recommendations made in the Auditor General's report.

"We welcome their ideas to help formalize our office management program," said Alexis.

One incident of fraud was detected at Site C in 2016, when an employee was found to have claimed payment for work that was never done, according Alexis.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Shore, Oilers use shootout to edge Canucks 3-2 in final game of regular season

    EDMONTON — Devin Shore was the lone player to score in a shootout session that went 10 players as the Edmonton Oilers managed to close out the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, without star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were given a rest in advance of the playoffs. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers (49-27-6) who set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Unbeaten Montreal fighter Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse confident ahead of UFC debut

    With a UFC contract under his belt and a hamburger named after him, unbeaten Montreal welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse is already making his mark. Lainesse, with former UFC contender Patrick (The Predator) Cote in his corner, won his way into the UFC with a 97-second knockout on Dana White's Contender Series in November. Now the two look to continue their winning ways Saturday on a televised Fight Night card in Las Vegas where Lainesse (8-0-0) makes his UFC debut against American (Gifted

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.