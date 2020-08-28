B.C. hits new daily record, reporting 124 cases of COVID-19 on Friday

VICTORIA — British Columbia reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, setting a new daily record.

In a joint news release, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry say active cases have ticked up to 974 in B.C.

They reported no new deaths, leaving the death toll in the province at 204.

They say public health workers are monitoring nearly 2,800 people after exposure to known cases.

There are 23 people in hospital, while 4,310 people who tested positive have recovered.

The health officials say the outbreak of COVID-19 on Haida Gwaii has been declared over, with no new cases detected for two incubation periods for the virus.

Dix and Henry once again encouraged people to keep contact with other people low, particularly at indoor parties and events.

"This weekend, let's remember to use the layers of protection that keep ourselves and those around us safe. This is also a good time to think about the new routines that will be part of our activities into the fall," their statement read.

B.C. has recorded 5,496 cases of COVID-19 to date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press