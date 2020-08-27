B.C. health officials report one new community outbreak related to COVID-19

VICTORIA — British Columbia reported one new community outbreak of COVID-19 today at a construction site for a water treatment facility in the Interior Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are seven cases in the outbreak, and that six of the workers live in Alberta.

Health officials also released a map showing the spread of the illness in the province, with most of the infections in the Lower Mainland.

The province reported 68 additional cases of COVID-19 and one death, bringing the total number of fatalities to 204.

B.C. now has 5,372 confirmed cases while 4,253 people have recovered from the infection.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press