B.C.'s economic recovery minister says getting through pandemic will be team approach

·3 min read

VICTORIA — The British Columbia cabinet minister appointed to lead the province's COVID-19 pandemic recovery says he plans to mount a large team effort from inside and outside of government spur economic success.

Ravi Kahlon, a former Canadian Olympian in field hockey, said he will look to involve ministries, businesses, communities and workers in an effort to provide immediate help to struggling businesses and steer towards a post-pandemic future focused on innovation.

"We have to have everyone working together," he said in a recent interview.

"You look at how businesses have worked together with government to deliver pieces during the pandemic," said Kahlon. "That's the same mentality we're going to need when we get out. We can put critical pieces in place, incentives and supports, so that we can bounce back at a rate which most people in B.C. expect."

Premier John Horgan appointed Kahlon as jobs, economic recovery and innovation minister last week, saying he piled enormous responsibilities onto the two-term New Democrat from suburban Vancouver and expected results.

Horgan appointed his cabinet following last month's election where the NDP won a majority government, capturing 57 of 87 seats.

Kahlon, 41, who previously served as a parliamentary secretary in the forests ministry and led the reintroduction of B.C.'s Human Rights Commission, said he will consult broadly on the recovery.

"My view with everything is the government doesn't have a monopoly on good ideas," he said. "There are good ideas in the community. There are good ideas in the business community, good ideas from local elected officials." 

Horgan issued mandate letters to the ministers and parliamentary secretaries stating the government's overall goals: people first, clean environment, Indigenous reconciliation, equity and anti-racism, health and strong economy.

He also provided each of the 37 ministers, ministers of state and parliamentary secretaries with individual mandate goals. 

Among the goals for ministers are: free transit for children 12 years old and younger, drop the seven per cent provincial sales tax on e-bikes and consider public condominium insurance if the issue of skyrocketing rates is not resolved by 2021.

Horgan asked Kahlon to "deliver initiatives that will directly support small businesses and build an inclusive economic recovery across B.C."

Prof. Tom Koch, a medical geographer at the University of B.C. who specializes in mapping diseases, said Horgan's cabinet should spend more time fighting today's pandemic than looking to a recovery.

"The priority of looking forward to me is a little premature," he said. "It has to be done ... but the question immediately is what are we doing about hospitals and about hospital capacity and what are we doing about trying to rein in those areas where accelerators are occurring."

B.C.'s most recent COVID-19 infection report saw a record daily high of 911 cases Friday, while the death toll is nearing 400 people.

Koch said economic recovery should play a part in Horgan's cabinet and government direction, but at this time when cases are surging, the premier appears to be saying, "do we basically want to start planning the victory parade in the second quarter."

Kahlon said he expects businesses, communities, governments and people to work together to battle the pandemic.

"I think the pandemic is going to push societies to a place where innovation will be critical and I think we're well-positioned in B.C. to be not only leaders in Canada but I think world leaders."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2020.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Raiders won't make postseason with any more games like Sunday's bad loss

    The Raiders' playoff hopes took a huge hit on Sunday.

  • Titans break tie at top of AFC South with 45-26 win over Colts

    Derrick Henry and the Titans stomped on the Colts, getting some payback for their Week 10 loss.

  • Patriots beat Cardinals on late field goal, thanks to controversial hit on Cam Newton

    A controversial unnecessary-roughness call helped the Patriots deliver a surprising win over the Arizona Cardinals.

  • Fitzpatrick, Dolphins keep Jets winless in easy victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes while starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins kept the New York Jets winless with a 20-3 victory Sunday.Tagovailoa was inactive with a left thumb injury, so Fitzpatrick stepped in against one of his many former teams.He didn't need to do too much against the lowly Jets.The veteran quarterback was 24 of 39 for 257 yards with TD throws to tight ends Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen, helping the Dolphins (7-4) bounce back after having a five-game winning streak end last week.New York got its starting quarterback back as Sam Darnold played after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. But he was unable to get much going for the offence, with coach Adam Gase appearing to reclaim play-calling duties after offensive co-ordinator Dowell Loggains had done so the last three games.Darnold was intercepted twice and the Jets (0-11) twice couldn't take advantage of takeaways by the defence. Darnold was 16 of 27 for 197 yards.Another poor offensive showing had speculation swirling again over whether New York could part ways with Gase, who was outscored 44-3 in two losses this season to his former team. The 11-game skid is the second-longest in team history, one game short of the losing streak by the 1995-96 teams under Rich Kotite.After Miami went three-and-out to open the second half, New York moved the ball down the field — thanks to an impressive 27-yard grab by Breshad Perriman. But Darnold tried to make too much happen on third down at the Dolphins 32, throwing across his body on the run and into double coverage with Nik Needham making an easy interception.The Jets didn't muster much the rest of the way — although they had some chances.The Dolphins began chewing up clock late in the third quarter by focusing on the run, but it cost them when Quinnen Williams popped the ball out of Matt Breida’s hands and Harvey Langi recovered to give the Jets the ball at Miami’s 45 with 4:09 remaining in the period.But New York couldn’t do anything with the takeaway, going three and out.The Jets’ defence came up big again on the Dolphins’ next drive, with Jordan Jenkins knocking the ball out of Patrick Laird’s hands and Neville Hewitt scooping it up and returning it to Miami’s 26.But again, New York’s offence stalled. The Jets went for it on fourth-and-1 from the 17, but Frank Gore was stuffed by Elandon Roberts for a 1-yard loss.Fitzpatrick drove the Dolphins down the field and sealed the win with a 7-yard touchdown toss to Shaheen to make it 20-3 with 6:54 left.On both drives after the defence caused a turnover, Gase conservatively called runs on first down: the 37-year-old Gore got 1 yard on the first and 2 yards on the second.QUESTIONABLE CALLGesicki gave the Dolphins a 10-3 lead with 8:56 left in the first half when Fitzpatrick threw a fade into the right corner of the end zone and the 6-foot-6 tight end used his height advantage to outreach 6-1 rookie safety Ashtyn Davis for the touchdown.The drive was prolonged by a controversial call when DeVante Parker was credited with a 19-yard catch despite not appearing to ever fully control the ball before Javelin Guidry knocked it out of his hands. Gase challenged the call — and TV replays seemed to support the Jets’ argument — but it was upheld and the Dolphins scored four plays later.JUST FOR KICKSJason Sanders kicked field goals of 54 and 51 yards, giving him an NFL-leading eight from 50 or more yards.Meanwhile, Sergio Castillo made a 38-yarder on New York's first possession, but was wide right on a 29-yarder as time expired in the first half.INJURIESDolphins: WR Malcolm Perry injured his chest early in the game.Jets: With RT George Fant (knee/ankle) out, Conor McDermott started in his place. LG Pat Elflein made his Jets debut, replacing Alex Lewis (not injury-related).UP NEXTDolphins: Host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.Jets: Host the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

  • Diego Maradona's doctor being investigated for possible manslaughter following soccer legend's death

    Police in Argentina raided the home and offices of Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona’s personal doctor, as part of an investigation into the soccer legend’s death.

  • Bills hold off Chargers for sloppy win

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tre’Davious White’s fourth-quarter interception set up Tyler Bass’s 43-yard field goal, helping the Buffalo Bills hold off the Los Angeles Chargers 27-17 on Sunday.Josh Allen threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the AFC East-leading Bills (8-3), who hung on after nearly blowing an 18-point third-quarter lead. Receiver Cole Beasley also completed a TD pass.Buffalo turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions, but its defence limited Los Angeles to Michael Badgley’s 27-yard field goal during the key stretch.Buffalo’s three drives ended with running back Devin Singletary losing a fumble at midfield, Allen muffing a snap at the Chargers 22, and then Allen throwing an interception to Michael Davis.Two plays after the Chargers regained the ball at their 44, Justin Herbert faced third-and-6 when he forced a pass over the middle intended for tight end Hunter Henry, only to have White jump in front of the ball.The Bills responded with a six-play, 40-yard drive that ended with Bass's field goal with 3:26 remaining.The Chargers dropped to 3-8.Herbert finished 31 of 52 for 316 yards, giving him 3,016 on the season to join Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes as the only players to top 3,000 yards passing in their first 10 career starts. Herbert was limited to one touchdown, a five-yard pass to Keenan Allen.Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler returned after missing six games with a hamstring injury. He finished with 44 yards rushing and 11 catches for 85 yards.Allen finished 18 of 24 for 157 yards. He scored on a three-yard run in the third quarter.A game between two of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks was instead overshadowed by defence.Charger defensive end Joey Bosa had a career-best three sacks while also recovering a fumble. Bosa increased his career total to 47 1/2 and moved into fifth on the franchise list, a half-sack ahead of Junior Seau.Buffalo linebacker A.J. Klein was credited with a team-best 14 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.The Chargers, who also scored on Josh Kelley’s one-yard plunge, were limited to two touchdowns and a field goal on five drives that crossed midfield. That included Kelley getting stopped on fourth-and-one at Buffalo’s 25 on the opening play of the fourth.The final minute featured a comedy of errors in how the Chargers mismanaged the clock. They had the ball at the Buffalo two-yard line after Herbert completed a 55-yard pass to Tyron Johnson.With no timeouts and the clock down to 25 seconds, the Chargers elected to run with Ekeler being stopped at the one-yard line. The clock ran down to six seconds before Herbert threw an incompletion. The game ended with Herbert being stopped on a keeper up the middle.The Bills were coming off their bye following a 32-30 loss at Arizona, which was decided on Kyler Murray’s 43-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds remaining.Buffalo’s defence once again was unable to prevent a late-minute deep pass, with Herbert finding Johnson on a pass that deflected off the hands of safety Jordan Poyer.The Bills never trailed after Allen capped an opening drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox. Buffalo needed only four plays to march 63 yards in a drive that was aided by a 47-yard pass interference penalty against safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who was attempting to cover Stefon Diggs.The Bills resorted to trickery for a second consecutive game, with Beasley getting a pitch from Allen and then lofting a 20-yard pass to wide-open rookie Gabriel Davis in the end zone early in the second quarter. It came after receiver Isaiah McKenzie completed a touchdown pass to Allen against Arizona.INJURIESChargers: Right tackle Bryan Bulaga was active but did not play because of an illness. ... LB Denzel Perryman hurt his back after a going head over heels in making a diving attempt to tackle Beasley in the second quarter. ... Casey Hayward (groin) had his streak of playing 106 consecutive games end, which stood as the NFL’s longest active among cornerbacks. His streak dated to 2013, Hayward’s second season with Green Bay.Bills: None reported.ALLEN VS. HERBERTThe game was the first in the NFL’s Super Bowl era to feature quarterbacks 24 or younger entering Week 12 with a 100-plus passer rating with a minimum of eight starts. Herbert ranks first among NFL QBs 24 and younger with a 104.7 passer rating, while Allen is second at 103.2.UP NEXTChargers: Host New England on Dec. 6.Bills: Scheduled to travel to play San Francisco for prime-time game on Dec. 7, though location is uncertain after Santa Clara County banned contact sports teams from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press

  • Browns survive late scare, hold on to beat Jaguars 27-25

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baker Mayfield took advantage of his best game-day weather in a month, throwing two touchdown passes in Cleveland’s 27-25 victory against Jacksonville on Sunday that kept the Browns squarely in the AFC playoff picture. Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper for scores, ending a three-game drought without a passing TD. Mayfield nearly had two more, but he inexplicably missed wide-open Rashard Higgins in the end zone in the second quarter, then watched Harrison Bryant drop another early in the fourth. Mayfield’s worst misfire was nearly costly. He threw behind Kareem Hunt in the flat on a third-and-1 play late, and Hunt failed to pick up the first down on the ensuing down. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski probably should have kicked the field goal and gone up two scores. Instead, Jacksonville ended up with a chance to tie. James Robinson's 4-yard run made it 27-25. That's because Jaguars coach Doug Marrone took an extra point off the board in the third quarter and attempted a 2-point conversion following an offside penalty. Mike Glennon, making his first start in more than three years, overthrew Keelan Cole on that one. Glennon failed again late for a conversion as his throw sailed out of the end zone. The Browns improved to 8-3 for the first time since 1994, when they were 11-5 under Bill Belichick. It's their most wins in 13 years. Jacksonville (1-10) set a single-season franchise record by losing its 10th consecutive game. Mayfield completed 19 of 29 passes for 258 yards, giving the Browns some much-needed balance for the first time in weeks. He threw for 122, 132 and 204 yards the last three outings while dealing with howling wind, sideways hail and pouring rain in Cleveland. It was 73 degrees and overcast in Jacksonville, perfect football weather. Everyone on the visiting sideline seemed to enjoy it. Nick Chubb ran for 144 yards and a touchdown, taking an option pitch from Mayfield after Bryant’s drop and finding the front corner of the end zone. Landry finished with eight receptions for 143 yards and his first touchdown of the season. He said earlier in the week he was finally feeling better after playing with a broken rib and following off-season hip surgery. It showed as he made several outstretched catches. Glennon completed 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two scores in his first start since 2017. Robinson continued his impressive rookie campaign, finishing with 128 yards on the ground. HISTORY MADE Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson became the first woman to coach an NFL position group in a regular-season game as she filled in for tight ends coach Drew Petzing. Petzing’s wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple’s first child Saturday. Brownson made NFL history one day after Vanderbilt soccer player Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game. Fuller handled a squib kickoff in Vandy’s 41-0 loss at Missouri. KEY INJURIES Browns: Safety Ronnie Harrison injured a shoulder on the opening play against his former team and was ruled out. The Jaguars traded Harrison to Cleveland days before the season opener. Jaguars: Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton was carted off the field in the final minute with a knee injury. ... Receiver Trey Quinn injured his right hamstring on a punt return, his first play with the team, and was ruled out. UP NEXT Browns: They stay in the AFC South and play at Tennessee next Sunday. The Titans have won three straight in the series. Jaguars: They play at Minnesota, which has won the last four meetings. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Mark Long, The Associated Press

  • Daniel Jones injured in Giants' win over Burrow-less Bengals

    CINCINNATI — The New York Giants lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a hamstring injury in the second half on Sunday, but they generated enough offence to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17.Jones went down after completing a short pass in the third quarter with the game tied at 10. He returned for two plays on the next series but then was relieved by backup Colt McCoy, who played the rest of the game. There was no immediate word on the seriousness of the injury.Wayne Gallman Jr. ran for a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal in the first quarter, and Graham Gano returned from the COVID-19 list to kick four field goals as the Giants (4-7) moved into a tie with Washington for first place in the woeful NFC East.The Giants have won three straight games after losing their first five under first-year coach Joe Judge.The Bengals (2-8-1) started quarterback Brandon Allen, a player who was promoted from the practice squad, in place of rookie Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in last week’s loss to Washington.Allen couldn't keep the Bengals moving. He was 17 for 29 for 136 yards and Cincinnati mustered just 155 total yards of offence.Nonetheless, the Bengals had a chance late. A 1-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Tee Higgins — set up by a pass-interference penalty in the end zone — got the Bengals within two points with 2:33 remaining.Cincinnati got the ball back, but Allen fumbled while being sacked with 57 seconds left to seal it for the Giants.One of the few Bengals highlights came in the first quarter after Gallman scored, set up by a 53-yard pass from Jones to Evan Engram.On the ensuing kickoff, Brandon Wilson took the ball 3 yards deep in the end zone, found a seam in the middle and rumbled for a 103-yard touchdown, the longest in franchise history.Before he departed with the injury, Jones was 16 for 27 for 213 yards. Engram caught six passes for 129 yards.GALLOPING GALLMANGallman's first-quarter score gave him a TD in five consecutive games, the longest streak for New York since Saquon Barkley scored in five straight games in 2018. Gallman, who secured the starting job after Barkley and Devonta Freeman went out with injuries, scored three total touchdowns in his first three seasons. He had 24 carries for 94 yards against the Bengals.INJURY REPORTGiants: S Nate Ebner left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and was ruled out. LB Kyler Fackrell was ruled out with a calf injury.Bengals: G Alex Redmond was ruled out with a concussion early in the second half. Cincinnati was without two coaches because of COVID-19 issues: defensive line coach Nick Eason and secondary/cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson.UP NEXTGiants: at Seattle next Sunday.Bengals: at Miami next Sunday.___Follow Mitch Stacy at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMitch Stacy, The Associated Press

  • Broncos become first team since Tim Tebow's Broncos in 2011 to not complete a pass in first half

    The Broncos had no chance on offense in the first half.

  • Does a 6-0 Ohio State team deserve a College Football Playoff spot? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the possibility that Ohio State ends the season 6-0, without a Big Ten Championship, and if that team would deserve a playoff spot of teams like Notre Dame, Clemson, Cincinnati or Texas A&M.

  • Double amputee Blake Leeper cites systemic racism in appealing Olympic ban

    Blake Leeper is a contender for the able-bodied competition at the Olympics, but the CAS ruled he could not compete.

  • Raiders vs. Falcons highlights | Week 12

    Watch the game highlights from the Week 12 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • Titans vs. Colts highlights | Week 12

    Watch all the highlights from the Week 12 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • Chargers vs. Bills highlights | Week 12

    Watch the full game highlights of the Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • Panthers vs. Vikings highlights | Week 12

    Watch the highlights of the Week 12 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • Cardinals vs. Patriots highlights | Week 12

    Watch the highlights from the Week 12 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • Baker Mayfield brings the drama in win over Jacksonville

    Baker Mayfield keeps things interesting, missing wide-open receivers but still leading Cleveland to victory.

  • Dolphins vs. Jets highlights | Week 12

    Watch all the highlights of the Week 12 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • Giants vs. Bengals highlights | Week 12

    Watch highlights from the Week 12 matchup between the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • Giants' Niko Lalos, whom LeBron James shouted out pregame, makes wild INT in NFL debut

    Lalos earned a shoutout Sunday morning from The King. Later in the day, the Giants' undrafted rookie backed up LeBron's endorsement.