B.C. declared overdose deaths a public emergency 6 years ago. Advocates say the only change is the body count

·4 min read
People gather at a rally in support of a safe supply of drugs in Vancouver in June 2020. Since then, the B.C. government has introduced a safe supply program, but advocates say it does not go far enough. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC - image credit)
People gather at a rally in support of a safe supply of drugs in Vancouver in June 2020. Since then, the B.C. government has introduced a safe supply program, but advocates say it does not go far enough. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC - image credit)

John Hedican is disgusted.

His son Ryan's life was cut short at age 26 when Ryan overdosed on fentanyl in 2017. At that point, the B.C. government had already declared a public health emergency due to the opioid crisis.

Now, six years since that emergency was declared, an average of six people are dying daily and a total of 9,400 lives have been lost to illicit drug toxicity in the province.

In that time, Hedican says, he has seen politicians mobilize to combat COVID, fires, and floods, and he is left asking why the same coordinated government efforts were not made to save his son and so many others.

"It's just appalling. We got a mass killing in our country happening and we don't have politicians that have the spine to talk about what is needed to stop these preventable deaths," said Hedican, speaking Thursday on CBC's The Early Edition.

Hedican is one of countless advocates — including parents, health professionals and the B.C. Coroners' Service — calling for a safe supply of clean drugs to be made readily available to all substance users.

Submitted by John Hedican
Submitted by John Hedican

B.C. is the first province in Canada to offer prescribed safe supply. According to the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, more than 12,000 people were dispensed prescribed safer supply between March 2020 and December 2021.

Last week, the first-ever paid prescription fentanyl program was launched by PHS Community Services in Vancouver. The enhanced access program began on April 7 with a single client.

But critics say the province's safe supply program is not reaching enough British Columbians because there are not enough prescribing doctors, the drugs are not strong enough, and not all users qualify for it.

"We wouldn't just talk about a small percentage of chronic alcohol users and come up with an alcohol replacement or a low barrier access for alcohol. We would clean up the supply of alcohol to protect all users," said Hedican.

Protest in provincial capital

The advocacy group Moms Stop The Harm is rallying outside the legislature in Victoria Thursday as they too try to get the safe supply program expanded.

"We're protesting the lack of progress the government has made in these six years," said co-founder Leslie McBain, who joined Hedican on The Early Edition. "Safe supply is the only thing that is going to slow, and eventually, hopefully, stop the deaths."

A clean drug supply may have saved her son Jordan, 25, who died from an opioid overdose in 2014.

Leslie McBain
Leslie McBain

McBain says roughly every month, when the B.C. Coronors Service releases its latest illicit drug death overdoses, she hears the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson respond with what the province is doing to help people recover from addiction, as opposed to helping people stay alive.

"Dead people don't recover," said McBain.

McBain says people often ask her what has changed since April 14, 2016 when the public health emergency was declared. Her response, she says, is that the death numbers have gotten worse.

How many have to die?

Submitted by Michelle Miller
Submitted by Michelle Miller

Malcolmson, along with Premier John Horgan and Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry released a statement marking the anniversary today. It mentions that an all-party committee was created this month so all sides of the legislative assembly can work on the issue.

"Prior to the pandemic, we had made important progress on reducing the number of deaths in our province, but the toxicity of the supply has increased faster than we've been able to stand up new services," reads the statement in part.

"We need to come together to protect British Columbians now and into the future. While we are making progress, we know there is much more to do."

Parents grieving across the province say they know exactly what needs to be done.

In Prince George, parents held a vigil outside the office of local MPs to raise awareness and demand a safe supply of drugs be made available.

"Kids need to learn from their mistakes, not die from them," said Michelle Miller, speaking Thursday on Daybreak North.

The Prince George mom lost her son, Tanner Miller, in 2019 to fentanyl poisoning. She says the toxic drug crisis is not fuelled by addiction or drug misuse, but by a toxic drug supply.

"How many more of our sons and daughters have to die before enough is enough?" she asked.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.