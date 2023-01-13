B.C. creates $500M fund for non-profits to buy rental buildings, protect tenants

·4 min read

BURNABY, B.C. — The British Columbia government announced a $500-million fund Thursday to help the non-profit housing sector purchase rental buildings and save them from "housing speculators and profiteers," whose property flips often lead to tenant evictions.

Premier David Eby said the rental protection fund will preserve affordable rental buildings for tenants who have faced higher rents or evictions when their buildings are bought, redeveloped and sold.

"For too long, this housing crisis has worked to the benefit of speculators and investors instead of people looking for a place to live," Eby said at a news conference. "Increasingly, we're seeing across Canada and in B.C. large international corporations buying up rental buildings, speculating to earn investment income on homes that people count on (for) affordable rents."

The fund will provide one-time grants to non-profit housing organizations to help them buy residential rental buildings and housing co-ops listed for sale to protect the renters and preserve the affordable units for the future, he said.

The premier says they'll also support the non-profit purchasers in obtaining private financing and the income generated by the current rents will cover the loan and operating costs of the building.

The fund will be managed by an external body, the Housing Protection Fund Society, which is made up of the BC Non-Profit Housing Association, Co-operative Housing Federation B.C. and the Aboriginal Housing Management Association.

Eby, who did not provide an estimate of how many potential buildings and renters the fund could help, said it is expected to protect thousands of affordable housing units.

The NDP government's Housing Ministry cited 2021 census data reporting 669,450 rental households in B.C., about one-third of all households.in the province.

Eby said the government is also considering legislation that would give non-profits the first right of refusal in potential real estate transactions involving affordable rental properties.

But the possible legislation would not be introduced in the coming spring session of the legislature, he said.

"In too many cases, this predatory model leads to evictions and rent hikes and can lead to homelessness," Eby said. "There is no feeling worse than waking up in the morning and seeing a 'for sale' sign on the front lawn of the building you live in."

Representatives of B.C.'s non-profit housing sector applauded the government's fund, saying it will preserve affordable rental properties for many people who would likely face eviction and much higher rents if their building was sold to speculators.

"I know if you add 10 new homes and you lose 20, you're down 10 homes," said Thom Armstrong, Co-operative Housing Federation of B.C. chief executive officer. "That's the hole we've dug for ourselves, and this announcement is the shovel that's going to allow us to start digging back up."

The fund will help housing non-profits keep affordable rental properties available for tenants instead of losing them to more expensive units, he said.

"The idea behind this initiative is breathtakingly simple," said Armstrong. "If you want to protect a scarce and valuable asset, put it somewhere safe. The safest place you can put it is in the community housing sector."

The B.C. Real Estate Association was not immediately available for comment.

Jill Atkey, the CEO of the BC Non-Profit Housing Association, said the fund is addressing the erosion of affordability in the province's private rental market.

Between 2016 and 2021, B.C. lost 97,390 rental properties where rents were $1,000 a month or less, she said.

"This is happening right across our nation," Atkey said.

Investing in building more housing supply is critical but building more homes is no longer sufficient to solve B.C.'s housing crisis, said Atkey, which is why preserving affordable rental properties is "so vital."

Statistics Canada data released in September showed B.C. leading the country with the highest rate of unaffordable homes, due largely to people paying high rents to live in Vancouver.

Eby said he expected many property owners who have had long-term tenants in affordable buildings for sale will seriously consider accepting offers from non-profits.

"I think in many cases we're going to see sellers preferentially selling to the non-profit sector," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Officer's 'white man's day is done' comment was unprofessional but not offensive, tribunal rules

    An Ottawa police officer who was caught on video claiming the "white man's day is done" has been found guilty on three of four disciplinary charges — but not the discreditable conduct charge related to those remarks. Const. Paul Heffler was suspended with pay in April 2021 after a video recorded two years earlier went viral on social media. In the video, Heffler and three other officers — all on duty and all in uniform — could be seen and heard making comments about race as they waited to serve

  • NC truck driver sent to prison for wreck that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

    Mecklenburg County prosecutors offered the driver a plea deal.

  • Supreme Court of Canada won't hear appeal from supporters of slain Mexican activist

    OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from family and supporters of a Mexican activist who was killed after opposing a Canadian company's mining project. The applicants had asked the top court to review a federal ombudsman's decision not to investigate the matter. The case stretches back to 2007 when Calgary-based Blackfire Exploration Ltd. opened a barite mine in Chiapas, Mexico, prompting local opposition, demonstrations and a blockade of a route to the project. After be

  • Winnipeg police charge second man with attempting to intimidate justice official

    WINNIPEG — A second lawyer has been charged in the surveillance of a Manitoba judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders. Randal Jay Cameron, 45, has been charged with attempting to obstruct justice and intimidation of a justice system participant, Winnipeg police said Thursday. Earlier this month, they laid similar charges against John Carpay. Carpay is president of the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which has been fighting COVID-19 restricti

  • Average new-vehicle transaction price hits a whopping new peak in December

    The average transaction price for new vehicles hit another record in December — here's how much, and why.

  • Officer testifies in case of New York couple kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec

    MONTREAL — A Quebec police officer told a trial Thursday that a couple from Upstate New York were kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in 2020 because of a botched drug deal involving their grandson. Investigator Guillaume Poirier is on the stand in the trial of Gary Arnold, 54, a Quebec man facing seven charges in an alleged conspiracy to abduct James and Sandra Helm. The couple in their 70s were taken from their home in Moira, N.Y., on Sept. 27, 2020, and discovered by police two days later in M

  • Pandemic isolation, social media could be factors in violent crimes by teens: experts

    TORONTO — Violent crime committed by teenagers could be increasing in Canada's most populous city due to pandemic isolation and the influences of social media, experts say, as Toronto police investigate a string of assaults allegedly committed by teen girls. Police said this week that a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at random at downtown Toronto subway stations on Dec. 17. Investigators have not confirmed whether the group is the same one that allegedly stabbed

  • Wintry Mix Wakes Up Kansas City Area

    A wintry mix fell on the greater Kansas City area on Thursday, January 12, with rain and snow making roads slick, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.Twitter user @JCweather14 said this footage was taken in Overland Park, south of Kansas City, early Thursday morning.The NWS said it was witnessing vehicles slide off the roads on traffic cameras. “There isn’t much snow, but the roads are still slick, especially on bridges and over culverts,” the service wrote on Twitter. Credit: @JCweather14 via Storyful

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • McCollum scores 34, Pelicans beat Wizards 132-112

    WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 34 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Washington Wizards 132-112 on Monday night. New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and put the game away when it scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to take a 115-88 lead with 8:44 to play. Washington (17-24) has lost three straight and was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal, who didn’t play for t

  • With Hamlin on the mend, Bills try to refocus on playoffs

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days. Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory over New England, the mental toll of playing six days after witnessing safety Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati was readily apparent. “Honestly, I don’t know how some of us did

  • Maple Leafs defenceman T.J. Brodie back on injured reserve

    TORONTO — T.J. Brodie is back on the sidelines. The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed the veteran defenceman on injured reserve with a rib issue after he sat out Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Brodie missed 12 games earlier this season with an oblique injury. The 32-year-old has two goals and eight points in 28 appearances in 2022-23 for a blue-line corps that has dealt with a number of absences, with Brodie, Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin having already missed significant time.