B.C. court denies interim request by mink farmers ahead of their COVID-19 challenge

·3 min read

VANCOUVER — A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has denied a request by mink farmers for interim relief that would suspend a prohibition on breeding the animals while their legal petition against the province proceeds.

The Agriculture Ministry announced in November live mink would not be permitted on farms by April 2023 and the industry would be phased out two years later, citing concerns that farms would become a "reservoir" for COVID-19 infections.

The Canadian Mink Breeders Association and BC Mink Producers Association filed a judicial review in response, arguing the province chose to permanently shut down the industry without clearly understanding the health risks posed by mink farming.

They argued the government's plan infringes on international and interprovincial trade, which are federal jurisdictions, and say the decision to phase out the industry was unreasonable.

Mink only breed in March, and the farmers claim in the interim petition that if they miss the opportunity and the court later agrees with their argument, they won't be able to resume operations in 2023.

However, in the decision posted online Friday, Justice Carol J. Ross rejected the petition, saying that while there are serious questions to be answered, the province was acting in the public's best interest in phasing out the farms.

Ross says in her ruling the farmers have demonstrated the ban would cause irreparable harm to the industry.

"Mink is the leading domesticated animal reservoir of the virus. While no variant of concern has occurred, that remains a possibility," Ross says in her decision.

"I agree with the respondents that the pandemic requires proactive and speedy action by the government and that sometimes this will entail significant economic consequences. There is a risk of the evolution of a new variant of concern leading to a new wave of COVID-19 which could be a potentially catastrophic outcome."

Joseph Williams, a third generation mink farmer and president of the BC Mink Producers Association, said in an interview Sunday the group is now focused on the judicial review, but even if the decision is overturned, the damage is irreversible.

"They've ruined generations of work. There is no phase out. No breeding means we're out of business now," he said.

"If we would have been allowed to breed, we could have recovered. We are now fighting for our right to farm and we will go from there."

The Agriculture Ministry said in an emailed statement that it accepts the court's ruling and maintains that its plan to phase out mink farms in the province was based on the advice of public health experts.

"The decision followed consultations, meetings and discussion with public health officials, animal health experts and mink producers about managing the threat of the virus," the ministry said in the email.

It said it will "continue to reach out and work with mink farmers and employees to help them pursue other farming, business or job opportunities that support their families."

The Health Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Williams said the association understands the concern around public health but said it does not agree with the decision to terminate the industry.

"We have serious concerns of how the government handled this," he said. "They didn't even look at COVID vaccine for mink."

In November, Nova Scotia announced it was planning to vaccinate thousands of mink against COVID-19 as it increased funding for breeders, but British Columbia said more research was needed to determine if immunization is an option as it phases out its mink industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2022.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Queen was left ‘very tired and exhausted’ during her bout of Covid

    ‘It was obviously a very frightening experience to have Covid very badly, wasn’t it?’2, the monarch said to staff of the Royal London Hospital

  • Cheryl Burke Posts 'Hot' New Topless Pic amid Divorce from Matthew Lawrence

    The post comes almost a month after actor Matthew Lawrence responded to Cheryl Burke's divorce filing, where he listed "irreconcilable differences"

  • Nicolas Cage names the three Nicolas Cage movies he’d preserve for future generations

    Most actors would shy away from the question – but not Cage

  • Scottie Scheffler blows away the field at the Masters

    Scottie Scheffler showed why he's the No. 1 player in the world, winning the Masters by three strokes.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • McDavid's OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a short-handed goal with 8:04 remaining in regulation before McDavid won it. Mike Smith made a save early in overtime and sent the puck ahead for McDavid, who raced in on a breakaway and beat James Reimer for the winner. McDavid has 12 goals and

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to hi

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende