B.C. considering real-time monitoring and forced treatment programs for repeat offenders

·3 min read
Former Vancouver Police Department deputy chief Doug Lepard has been tapped by the B.C. government to investigate how the province should respond to prolific repeat offenders. ( - image credit)
Former Vancouver Police Department deputy chief Doug Lepard has been tapped by the B.C. government to investigate how the province should respond to prolific repeat offenders. ( - image credit)

The B.C. government has hired a former deputy police officer and a criminologist to investigate and report on how to best tackle the issue of repeat offenders in the province.

The move comes after weeks of mayors across the province saying they need more help handling the issues caused by a small group of "super-chronic" offenders they say are responsible for a disproportionate amount of problems in their communities.

Attorney General David Eby said repeat offenders are unlikely to take up voluntary supports for issues related to mental health and addictions, but solutions may involve compulsory participation in programs that integrate both the health and justice systems.

"Simply because we are compassionate, concerned and taking action on mental health and addiction issues does not mean that we have to accept criminal behaviour, vandalism or violence in our communities," Eby said in announcing the project.

"We agree with the mayors that creative solutions within our authority are needed. Together, we've identified and hired the experts in policing and mental health needed to investigate these trends, identify solutions and help us implement them."

Report due in fall

Ted Dillon/CBC
Ted Dillon/CBC

Eby said he expect a report to be released in early fall from the two people tasked with tackling the issue: Doug LePard, the former deputy chief of the Vancouver Police Department and Amanda Butler, a health researcher and criminologist who completed her PhD at Simon Fraser University specializing in mental health and substance use disorders.

The investigation will focus on the root causes of crimes committed by repeat offenders, and examine the feasibility of several specific recommendations already provided to the government, including:

  • Real-time electronic monitoring of individuals identified as chronic offenders who have been released into communities.

  • Identifying supports or programs that may help prevent future offences.

  • Forced or compulsory treatment programs for mental health and addiction issues.

Mixed response

Colin Basran, the mayor of Kelowna and co-chair of the B.C. Urban Mayor's Caucus, welcomed the province's action on the file, saying, "We are hopeful that the work of this report will be a catalyst for improved integration of health and justice, and offer meaningful solutions that build up the public's confidence in the administration of justice."

Andrew Kurjata/CBC
Andrew Kurjata/CBC

In a separate statement, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said he is grateful action is being taken, saying that only 40 individuals in his city are responsible for over 6,300 incidents in the past year. "The vast majority of these people are experiencing extreme mental-health, substance use and housing challenges."

But the Surrey Board of Trade said it is "disappointed" in the plan, arguing the province already has solutions in hand and that preparing another report is simply delaying action.

In an interview with CBC Daybreak North earlier this week, Daniel Roy — a Prince George man who personally wracked up more than 235 encounters with RCMP in a single year and who now works for the Salvation Army — expressed skepticism about calls to crack down on repeat offenders without considering how people wound up on the wrong side of the law in the first place.

"For a lot of these individuals who are out there, they're homeless and stuck in active addiction," he said. "What we need is treatment."

"Stricter measures are not going to help anything."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Seeding behind 5-year average as snowstorms, rainfall cause delays: Sask. crop report

    Saskatchewan's latest crop report says there are concerns about agriculture delays as the province moves into spring weather, following cool temperatures and early spring snowstorms that pushed back seeding for many producers. The report for April 26 to May 2 says so far, one per cent of the 2022 crop is in the ground. That's behind the five-year average of five per cent. Meanwhile, very little precipitation was reported in the past week, which should allow fields to dry up enough for seeding to

  • Nova Scotia man's disappearance triggers Florida search

    The disappearance of a 74-year-old Nova Scotia man in Florida remained unexplained Thursday despite a large search effort in Hernando County, roughly 80 kilometres north of Tampa on the state's Gulf Coast. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Richard Paquet was reported missing Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. local time. Paquet and his wife recently drove to Florida from Nova Scotia in their silver-grey van. Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, a resident of the seaside community of Hermosa Beach called poli

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Flames vs. Stars

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars.

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Will Panthers' regular-season dominance translate to playoffs?

    The Panthers carved up the rest of the NHL during the regular season. Now we'll see what they can do in the playoffs.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Former CFL player Lumbala among nine participants in inaugural Officiating Academy.

    TORONTO — Rolly Lumbala is a rookie again. The former CFL player will be among nine participants in the CFL's inaugural Officiating Academy, a program aimed at increasing the number of qualified, high-performance officials in Canada. Lumbala and the others will get to work with league staff and officials to increase their officiating knowledge and improve their on-field skills. "Yeah, I'm a rookie again all over," Lumbala said with a chuckle. "I just hope they're nice to me, that's all." The six

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S