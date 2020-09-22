B.C. confirms 96 new cases of COVID-19, including a new outbreak at St. Paul's Hospital

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 96 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, including an outbreak in an unidentified unit at St. Paul's Hospital.

In a written statement, B.C.'s top doctor also said there were a total of 1,465 active cases of infection in B.C. Of those, 61 people are in hospital, 22 of whom are in intensive care.

Public health is also monitoring 3,314 people who have been exposed to the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,589 people who have tested positive for the virus have now recovered. There were no new deaths announced Tuesday leaving the provincial total at 227.

There are 12 other outbreaks in long-term care or assisted-living facilities and four outbreaks in acute-care facilities, including the one at St Paul's, Henry said.

In her written statement, she also reminded the public to be prepared as the weather begins to change.

"The start of fall is the time for all of us to regroup and reset our COVID-19 routines, and ready ourselves for the colder, wetter months ahead," she said.

"As we move inside, the activities we choose to do and the layers of protection we use need to be adjusted to ensure we are protecting ourselves, our friends and family — especially those who are most vulnerable to severe illness."

She said that includes spending less time with people outside of your household bubble.

Since students and staff have returned to school, there have been a number of exposures popping up around the province.

Henry says all school exposures are posted online on each regional health authority's website.