B.C. cautiously watching the risk for snowmelt flooding this spring

Sunnier days and warmer temperatures will mean the risk for snowmelt flooding across British Columbia in the coming weeks and months.

Many stations across the province entered April with snowpack sitting just below seasonal, with a few locations on the books with an above-seasonal snowpack.

snowsurvey

A cooler and more active pattern in recent weeks has only reinforced that snowpack, which sets up the potential for more flooding later this spring. Several areas already saw high streamflow advisories with the arrival of moisture-laden systems through the first and second weeks of April.

Given the robust snowpack across the region, British Columbia’s watersheds may be particularly vulnerable to flooding if we experience a sudden, prolonged warmup in May or June.

Thumbnail image courtesy of NOAA.