B.C. budget to pay for free contraception

On Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023, the B.C. government announced it would pay for contraception prescriptions for residents under its medical services plan starting April. 1, 2023. (Rich Pedroncelli/The Associated Press - image credit)

Starting April 1, B.C. will become the first jurisdiction in Canada to make prescription contraception free to all residents, according to the province's budget unveiled on Tuesday.

Funding of $119 million over the next three years will allow full coverage for prescription contraception. It includes oral hormone pills, contraceptive injections, hormonal intrauterine devices, subnormal implants and Plan B, which is also known as the morning after pill.

While only representing a small portion of billions of dollars in spending for health initiatives, including nearly $1 billion for mental health and addictions treatments, Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said it was a priority for her government to help residents have control over their reproductive rights.

"All too often, these fundamental rights are under attack," she said in her speech presenting the budget. "Not here in B.C."

'Win for health, win for gender equity'

The province said that for a person who pays $25 a month for hormonal pills, the new free plan could save them as much as $10,000 over their lifetime.

"As the mother of two daughters and five granddaughters, I know the effect this is going to have on peoples' lives in our province," said Conroy.

"This is a win for health and it's a win for gender equity in our province."

Government officials said starting in April, to access free contraception, residents covered under MSP must get a contraception prescription through though family physician, then take it to their pharmacists to get it filled and have it covered with their MSP card.

However, starting as early as May, residents will be able to access a contraception prescription from their pharmacists as part of an announcement last fall which will expand the scope of practice for pharmacists, allowing them to prescribe drugs like contraception pills.

The free contraception funding in B.C.'s budget is part of a host of measures in the budget aimed at helping people cope with an affordability crisis in B.C.

They include a renter's tax credit, increases to shelter rates as part of disability assistance payments, an increase to BC Family Benefit and BC Climate Climate Action Tax Credit.