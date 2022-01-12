Atmospheric river ushers in heavy rain to B.C. South Coast, high flood alert

Another impactful atmospheric river is flowing onto the B.C. coast, bringing waves of moisture and drenching rains this week, creating a serious risk for flooding across the region. In addition to the rainfall, melting snowpack, rising freezing levels and temperatures, as well as weakened infrastructure from the destructive November atmospheric rivers, are all contributing to the elevated flood potential. The heaviest rains are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening, with accumulative totals of 100-200 mm possible in some areas through Thursday. Rainfall warnings and special weather statements are in place, as well as a high streamflow advisory. More on the timing and impacts to keep an eye on, below.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: ROUNDS OF RAIN, WARMER TEMPERATURES INCREASE FLOOD THREAT ACROSS THE LOWER MAINLAND

As the rain continues to come in waves to B.C., rainfall warnings and special weather statements cover the Lower Mainland, including Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coat. Multiple rounds of rainfall with a spike in temperatures with Pacific air returning to the region is helping to create the threat for localized flooding and high stream levels.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory and says areas that experienced flooding in November may be more vulnerable for flooding once again, due to erosion and higher baseflow conditions.

"The public is advised to stay clear of the fast‐flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high‐streamflow period," the advisory reads.

According to officials with Emergency Management B.C., sandbags will be made available across the region.

A strong southwesterly flow that developed Tuesday will result in an atmospheric river embedded with a series of lows aimed towards the South Coast. A round of heavy rain pushed in the afternoon upon the arrival of the first system, and will persist until Thursday morning as additional systems impact the coast.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall near the Coast Mountains in favourable upslope locations. The heaviest rains will occur Wednesday afternoon and evening, lingering well into Thursday morning, as well. This particular atmospheric river could be as strong as a Category 3.

Through Thursday, western Vancouver Island will see 100-200 mm of rainfall, with some localized areas potentially seeing 200+ mm, while Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland could see 75-125 mm.

This last and strongest system will be the one to keep a close eye on, bringing the heaviest amount of rain to the region.

WATCH | DAMAGING FLOOD EVENTS ARE BECOMING MORE COMMON – AND MORE COSTLY

Rivers are expected to start rising on Tuesday and will likely peak Wednesday or Thursday. As well, freezing levels will rise to between 1500-2000 metres, causing rapid snowmelt and flooding.

While January is typically known as a wet month in Vancouver with an average of 160 mm of rain, just this week alone could bring as much as 100 mm to the area.

Residents are being urged to clear catch basis from snow, and to make sure appropriate emergency supplies are on hand.

Beyond, a much drier pattern is expected for the end of this week and continuing through the middle of next week. Also, there will be an extended break from significant snow and ice for the South Coast. However, winter is not over – colder than seasonal temperatures are expected to return for February.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates on B.C.