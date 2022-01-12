Atmospheric river ushers in heavy rain to B.C. South Coast, high flood alert

Digital Writers
·3 min read
Atmospheric river ushers in heavy rain to B.C. South Coast, high flood alert
Atmospheric river ushers in heavy rain to B.C. South Coast, high flood alert

Another impactful atmospheric river is flowing onto the B.C. coast, bringing waves of moisture and drenching rains this week, creating a serious risk for flooding across the region. In addition to the rainfall, melting snowpack, rising freezing levels and temperatures, as well as weakened infrastructure from the destructive November atmospheric rivers, are all contributing to the elevated flood potential. The heaviest rains are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening, with accumulative totals of 100-200 mm possible in some areas through Thursday. Rainfall warnings and special weather statements are in place, as well as a high streamflow advisory. More on the timing and impacts to keep an eye on, below.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: ROUNDS OF RAIN, WARMER TEMPERATURES INCREASE FLOOD THREAT ACROSS THE LOWER MAINLAND

As the rain continues to come in waves to B.C., rainfall warnings and special weather statements cover the Lower Mainland, including Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coat. Multiple rounds of rainfall with a spike in temperatures with Pacific air returning to the region is helping to create the threat for localized flooding and high stream levels.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory and says areas that experienced flooding in November may be more vulnerable for flooding once again, due to erosion and higher baseflow conditions.

"The public is advised to stay clear of the fast‐flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high‐streamflow period," the advisory reads.

Click here to view the video

According to officials with Emergency Management B.C., sandbags will be made available across the region.

A strong southwesterly flow that developed Tuesday will result in an atmospheric river embedded with a series of lows aimed towards the South Coast. A round of heavy rain pushed in the afternoon upon the arrival of the first system, and will persist until Thursday morning as additional systems impact the coast.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall near the Coast Mountains in favourable upslope locations. The heaviest rains will occur Wednesday afternoon and evening, lingering well into Thursday morning, as well. This particular atmospheric river could be as strong as a Category 3.

BCRAIN
BCRAIN

Through Thursday, western Vancouver Island will see 100-200 mm of rainfall, with some localized areas potentially seeing 200+ mm, while Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland could see 75-125 mm.

This last and strongest system will be the one to keep a close eye on, bringing the heaviest amount of rain to the region.

WATCH | DAMAGING FLOOD EVENTS ARE BECOMING MORE COMMON – AND MORE COSTLY

Click here to view the video

Rivers are expected to start rising on Tuesday and will likely peak Wednesday or Thursday. As well, freezing levels will rise to between 1500-2000 metres, causing rapid snowmelt and flooding.

While January is typically known as a wet month in Vancouver with an average of 160 mm of rain, just this week alone could bring as much as 100 mm to the area.

BCJan
BCJan

Residents are being urged to clear catch basis from snow, and to make sure appropriate emergency supplies are on hand.

Beyond, a much drier pattern is expected for the end of this week and continuing through the middle of next week. Also, there will be an extended break from significant snow and ice for the South Coast. However, winter is not over – colder than seasonal temperatures are expected to return for February.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates on B.C.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • More than 200 sled dogs to remain in Ontario's care, tribunal finds

    An Ontario tribunal has ordered the province to return 11 sled dog puppies that it seized, but decided it can keep more than 200 dogs because the animals would be returning to a "situation of distress." Four of the dogs have died in government care as the case made its way through the Animal Care Review Board, a quasi-judicial agency, which noted the deaths in its decision. Windrift Adventures, a dogsledding operation north of Barrie, Ont., had appealed the province's Animal Welfare Services sei

  • Health authority bus hit by semi-trailer on northwest B.C. highway

    A dozen passengers and the driver of a Northern Health bus escaped injury after the vehicle was hit by a semi-trailer on the highway connecting Prince Rupert and Terrace, B.C., on Monday morning, the health authority said. Spokesperson Eryn Collins said the Northern Health Connections bus had pulled to the side of the road to install chains on a remote stretch of Highway 16 at Agate Creek, about 60 kilometres east of Prince Rupert, amid treacherous winter conditions. The bus was then hit by the

  • Yukon top doctor changes travel recommendations for residents returning home

    Yukoners are no longer being asked to reduce contacts for the three- to five-day period following travel previously included in the holiday guidelines. Instead, Dr. Catherine Elliott, the acting chief medical officer of health, recommends Yukoners who are returning from domestic travel monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and self-isolate when they are sick. The territory said in a news release Tuesday evening that the change is to reflect that "COVID-19 activity [is] similar in the Yukon to that outsi

  • 'Let the majority prevail': Biden backs filibuster change to pass voting rights in Atlanta speech

    Under pressure from civil rights leaders, Biden endorsed changing the Senate filibuster to sidestep Republican opposition to two voting-rights bills.

  • Insured losses in Canada from 2021 weather disasters top $2 billion

    The $2.04 billion figure includes 14 events in 2021 that incurred at least $25 million in insured losses. The year also ties for second place in terms of the number of catastrophes.

  • Halifax councillors concerned about climbing cost of emergency housing

    A number of Halifax regional councillors are raising concerns about the escalating cost of providing modular units for people experiencing homelessness in the municipality. Council has agreed to pay $1.2 million more for the units, bringing the estimated cost of the project up to $4.9 million. During debate Tuesday, Coun. Sam Austin said he's not surprised by the growing bill, given how quickly the project has been moving in the middle of a pandemic. "We have brought 24 units into HRM that didn'

  • Amid the Omicron crush, Quebec to crack down on unvaccinated with new health tax

    As infections fuelled by the Omicron variant threaten to overwhelm Canada's health system, the Quebec government on Tuesday took the unprecedented step of promising to tax adult residents who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Premier François Legault made the announcement as the province reported another daily record for virus-related hospitalizations. Of the 2,742 patients in Quebec hospitals with COVID-19, 255 of them were in intensive care. The premier said the unvaccinated should be

  • Efforts to shore up B.C. flood protection ahead of heavy rainfall

    With another atmospheric river and torrential rainfall on the way, low-lying communities such as Richmond, B.C., are working to strengthen dykes and drainage systems to keep flood waters at bay.

  • Sandpoint man charged in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot pleads not guilty

    Pope’s next appearance in court is Friday, March 11. Here’s the latest.

  • Rapid spread of Omicron, staffing shortages could threaten patient care, say Alberta doctors, nurses

    Alberta doctors and nurses are bracing for what's to come as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge upward — driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant — and they're warning this could, once again, have serious impacts on patient care. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped 40 per cent, from 504 to 708, between Friday and Tuesday. And the rapid increase comes at a time when hospitals are already struggling with serious staffing shortages. "We're very vulnerable as a health syste

  • Forget Travel Trailers. You Can Now Take Your Dream Cabin on the Road With You.

    Bess's Imago Iter is an open-layout cabin that's designed to be towed.

  • First COVID-19 hospitalization reported amid rising case count in N.W.T.

    The Northwest Territories is reporting its first COVID-19 hospitalization during the Omicron wave as cases continue to soar on a daily basis. The government reported on its online COVID-19 dashboard that there have been 63 COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. There had been only 62 cases reported since at least Dec. 24. There was no change reported in the number of people admitted to ICU due to COVID-19. The territory also reported a new record number of active cases across

  • In-person school vs. online a complicated issue, says Sask. child psychiatrist

    After Saskatchewan students returned to in-person learning last week, ahead of kids in other provinces, a Saskatoon child and adolescent psychiatrist says the issue of in-person or online school during the pandemic is a complicated one. Last week, Education Minister Dustin Duncan said schools should be the "first to open and the last to close." "We know that in-class learning is critically important to students' overall mental and physical health and development," Duncan said. But Dr. Madhav Sar

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries blasts Republicans for their opposition to voting-rights legislation: 'What happened? Was it the election of Barack Obama?'

    "Voting rights now is a partisan thing," Jeffries said, criticizing Republicans for being "largely allergic to the notion of 'one person, one vote.'"

  • UAE Ignores China In Huge Oil And Gas Developments

    The UAE’s decision to let ADNOC develop its Umm Shaif offshore oil field is of major geopolitical importance as China continues to fail to establish a foothold in the Emirates

  • Ontario to temporarily change G driving test to help tackle backlog: government

    TORONTO — The Ontario government says it is temporarily changing the G-level driving road test to help reduce a backlog caused by COVID-19 restrictions and closures. A spokeswoman for Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says the province will remove some elements from the G test that are also assessed in the lower-level G2 test, such as parallel parking, three-point turns and roadside stops. Dakota Brasier also says in a statement that routes to and from testing locations will be modified

  • Heavy rain, potential floods as latest atmospheric river sweeps over B.C.

    VANCOUVER — The latest round of storms to hit southern British Columbia reinforce the need for various levels of government to work together when it comes to flood management, says the mayor of Abbotsford. A series of atmospheric rivers was forecast to wash over British Columbia's south coast, bringing up to 15 centimetres of rain that won't relent until Thursday, Environment Canada said Tuesday. Rainfall warnings covered western Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast and southern coast, includ

  • Kazakhstan president says Russian troops will start to leave in 48 hours, citing calm after 164 people killed and 8,000 detained

    Around 2,000 troops with the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation arrived in Kazakhstan on January 6 to help quell violet protests.

  • Atmospheric river packing several powerful rainstorms heading for southern B.C.

    VANCOUVER — Power has been restored in two Vancouver Island communities that lost electricity early last week as snow, ice and wind storms pounded parts of British Columbia, but forecasters warn another powerful system is on the way. BC Hydro says service was restored to the northwestern Vancouver Island villages of Tahsis and Zeballos late Sunday after more than 700 customers lost heat and electricity last Tuesday. Hydro says crews faced challenging conditions, including ongoing storms and shou

  • All eyes on Fraser Valley as atmospheric river to bring heavy rain to B.C.'s South Coast

    The eyes are on the skies in the Fraser Valley this afternoon where another atmospheric river is on the way. While it's not expected to be as bad as the one that caused widespread damage in November, flooding is still a real concern. Andrea Macpherson has the latest from Abbotsford.