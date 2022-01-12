Heavy rain, potential floods as latest atmospheric river sweeps over B.C.

·3 min read

VANCOUVER — The latest round of storms to hit southern British Columbia reinforce the need for various levels of government to work together when it comes to flood management, says the mayor of Abbotsford.

A series of atmospheric rivers was forecast to wash over British Columbia's south coast, bringing up to 15 centimetres of rain that won't relent until Thursday, Environment Canada said Tuesday.

Rainfall warnings covered western Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast and southern coast, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. The storm's first torrent on Tuesday was forecast to be followed by a second intense gush Wednesday and a final blast Thursday, said the weather office.

The latest storm was forecast as the B.C. government extended the provincial state of emergency that was declared after storms in November washed away highways, flooded communities and killed five people.

In a statement, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the state of emergency is being extended until next Tuesday as work continues to repair damaged highways.

Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie region, a prime farming location, was devastated by November's storms and the city remains under its own a state of emergency.

Mayor Henry Braun said the city is as ready as it can be for the rain.

“I just hope it won’t be worse,” he said.

Braun said his largest concerns are for Clayburn Village and the Nooksack River, which runs on the U.S. side of the border.

"The Nooksack needs dredging, just like the Fraser River needs dredging," he said, adding that the work has been needed since the 1970s.

Braun said the damage from November's storms combined with the latest round of weather signals the need for closer co-ordination between all levels of government for disaster and flood management.

"We've got to solve this. This has been going on for 30-plus years. We know it has to be done and if nothing else, this last year’s flooding highlights the importance of senior levels of government making long-term investments in redoing the infrastructure that’s already in our communities."

Abbotsford issued a warning Tuesday to residents in low-lying areas to prepare for the potential of localized flooding.

Forecasters said warmer temperatures would also lead to melting snowpacks as well as swelling waterways.

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said he wouldn’t describe the latest storm as “extreme.”

“It’s all about the combination of things. What we’re dealing with here is we had a very snowy and cold stretch for the last three or four weeks … and the concern, as always, is as we get heavy rain and melting temperatures, that can create a recipe for flooding,” Sekhon said.

Sekhon said Environment and Climate Change Canada is continuing to work on a ranking system for atmospheric rivers.

Emergency Management BC urged homeowners to prepare for potential floods by clearing storm drains, cleaning gutters and confirming where sandbags can be picked up from local governments.

The River Forecast Centre posted high streamflow advisories for rivers and creeks across all of Vancouver Island and the south coast.

Dave Campbell, the head of the centre, said in an interview that the forecast is common for this time of year, but residents need to be aware of the weather conditions.

There is potential for roads to be washed out and drivers need to take care if they have to travel, he said.

Avalanche Canada raised the risk of a slide on Vancouver Island, the south coast and Sea-to-Sky mountains to high, meaning very dangerous avalanche conditions exist.

"Wait out this storm," said a post on the Avalanche Canada website, advising that travel on southern coastal mountains was not recommended until conditions improve.

"Expect loose, wet avalanches to be widespread at all elevations, and easily triggered," the site said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2022.

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • British Gas owner warns energy crisis to last two years

    The boss of Centrica says there is "no reason" to expect gas prices to come down anytime soon.

  • Atmospheric river packing several powerful rainstorms heading for southern B.C.

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. government is urging south coast residents to protect their homes from potential floods as heavy rain is on the way and will combine with melting snow to cause damage. An advisory from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change says the rain or snow at higher elevations is expected to hit the south, central and northern coasts; Haida Gwaii; and Northern Vancouver Island. Emergency Management BC says sandbags will be made available by local governments, while residents ne

  • Alberta court says supervised consumption sites can ask for health ID numbers

    Alberta supervised consumption sites will be required to collect the personal health numbers of clients as of Feb. 1, following a court ruling this week. Two organizations that advocate for drug users and their families are challenging a new provincial government rule that the sites must collect the information from those who have it. "I just find it incredible that the death of people — and not just a small number of people, a large number of people — is not sufficient enough to restrict Albert

  • Fans hit out as interview clip shows Jamie Lynn crying over Britney rift

    Britney Spears’ younger sister has given an in-depth morning show interview

  • City of Vancouver employees mourn colleague killed in workplace accident

    The Canadian flag was hanging at half mast outside Vancouver City Hall on Tuesday in memory of a longtime employee who died on the job last week. Gord Dolyniuk, 64, had worked for the city for 32 years and was a truck driver in the engineering streets division. According to a statement from the city's manager, he was involved in a fatal workplace accident at the National Yard location on Friday. The yard, located at 701 National Ave., is the headquarters for the city's maintenance, construction

  • Warnings span B.C. as an atmospheric river takes aim with a high flood threat

    Heavy rainfall is on its way once again for B.C. this week, thanks to a potent atmospheric river threatening to unleash significant storm totals that could create widespread flooding.

  • All eyes on Fraser Valley as atmospheric river to bring heavy rain to B.C.'s South Coast

    The eyes are on the skies in the Fraser Valley this afternoon where another atmospheric river is on the way. While it's not expected to be as bad as the one that caused widespread damage in November, flooding is still a real concern. Andrea Macpherson has the latest from Abbotsford.

  • Montreal man experiencing homelessness dies after night out in extreme cold

    Montreal police say a man experiencing homelessness died after spending the night outside in extreme cold. Police say they responded to a call about a case of possible hypothermia Monday night at an encampment in the city's west end. They say a 74-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Environment Canada says temperatures in Montreal hovered around -20 C Monday night, and the weather agency says the extreme cold will last until Wednesday. Quebec's public health director

  • ‘Coldest time we’ll see, so far.’ Ready to freeze your you-know-what off in Florida?

    We know it’s winter. You know it’s winter.

  • New forecasts show Nooksack rising higher as atmospheric river nears Whatcom

    Heavier rain is expected in the North Cascades, causing snowmelt that will engorge the Nooksack River.

  • Cost of keeping Jack Campbell in Toronto increasing by the save

    Jack Campbell's superman save against Colorado was the latest impressive effort in an eye-catching season for the Maple Leafs goaltender, who now finds himself in a strong bargaining position for a contract extension in Toronto. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • B.C. court rejects First Nations' petition, but finds fishing rights were violated

    VANCOUVER — A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has rejected a petition from two First Nations that asked for an injunction to force the restoration of natural flows of the Nechako River, which has been diverted for 70 years to generate hydroelectricity. Justice Nigel Kent says in a written decision the Crown authorized the construction of the Kenney Dam, completed in the 1950s, along with the diversion of water to power a smelter run by Rio Tinto Alcan, the mining giant's aluminum division.

  • Jennifer Lopez Shared Her New Year's Resolutions While Wearing an Ab-Baring Crop Top

    One was to be a "better partner" to Ben Affleck.

  • New Brunswick's racism commissioner thinks P.E.I. should create similar role

    New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism thinks P.E.I. should consider a similar role following recent reports of on-ice racism during Island hockey games. Manju Varma was appointed to her position in September. She is looking at systemic racism in New Brunswick and compiling a report to offer recommendations to government on how to dismantle it. But she also hears about incidents of racism in other Atlantic provinces. Some Island MLAs have been asking for a racism commissioner on P.E.I.

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • The story behind this Senators fan's massive Josh Norris tattoo

    Mason Kohne says he doesn't regret inking a giant tattoo of Josh Norris on his stomach, despite the Ottawa forward appearing to bail on his end of their deal.

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This