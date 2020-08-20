View photos Efforts to contain Christie Mountain blaze in B.C. continue More

The Christie Mountain Fire continues to burn amid the hot and dry conditions that have been plaguing parts of British Columbia, growing by hundreds of hectares between Wednesday and Thursday.

The B.C. Wildfire Service's Thursday update noted the fire has grown from 1,400 to 2,000 hectares. 84 firefighters and 10 helicopters are working to bring the fire to heel, and though the service says the fire was "mostly quiet" overnight and firefighters made progress against it, their efforts were hampered by the sloped terrain, poor visibility, and weather conditions.

"Forecasted winds may pose a challenge this afternoon. They are expected to be 20-40 kilometres per hour and gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour out of the south," the B.C. Wildfire Service said in its latest update.

More than 300 homes have been placed under an evacuation order since the fire was discovered on Tuesday afternoon roughly six kilometres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake.

Meanwhile, residents in Penticton — about 12 kilometres north of the fire — have been put on notice as well. Properties put on evacuation alert include nearly 3,700 homes in Penticton and 116 in the Upper Carmi area and Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park, just south of Penticton. CBC News confirms that at least one home has been destroyed by the flames.

The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.

Further information on alerts and orders can be found on the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the City of Penticton websites.

