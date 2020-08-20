Efforts to contain Christie Mountain blaze in B.C. continue

The Christie Mountain Fire continues to burn amid the hot and dry conditions that have been plaguing parts of British Columbia, growing by hundreds of hectares between Wednesday and Thursday.
The B.C. Wildfire Service's Thursday update noted the fire has grown from 1,400 to 2,000 hectares. 84 firefighters and 10 helicopters are working to bring the fire to heel, and though the service says the fire was "mostly quiet" overnight and firefighters made progress against it, their efforts were hampered by the sloped terrain, poor visibility, and weather conditions.
"Forecasted winds may pose a challenge this afternoon. They are expected to be 20-40 kilometres per hour and gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour out of the south," the B.C. Wildfire Service said in its latest update.
More than 300 homes have been placed under an evacuation order since the fire was discovered on Tuesday afternoon roughly six kilometres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake.
“I have never seen this many helicopters over a wildfire” I’m told by @miawgordon @weathernetwork #BCWildfire #pentictonfire #christiemountainfire pic.twitter.com/JOIRnkNMWW— Jaclyn Whittal (@jwhittalTWN) August 20, 2020
Meanwhile, residents in Penticton — about 12 kilometres north of the fire — have been put on notice as well. Properties put on evacuation alert include nearly 3,700 homes in Penticton and 116 in the Upper Carmi area and Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park, just south of Penticton. CBC News confirms that at least one home has been destroyed by the flames.
The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.
Further information on alerts and orders can be found on the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the City of Penticton websites.
Smoke from the wildfires seen from space. Image: NASA.
HOT, DRY CONDITIONS
Nearly 100 wildfires have been sparked in B.C. following a Sunday night thunderstorm and intense heat that has gripped the southern part of the province for days.
Penticton has experienced six consecutive days above 30°C, but temperatures are forecast to trend back to seasonal (mid-upper 20s) Saturday.
Precipitation through the southern interior has been well below normal for the last 30-60 days. Precipitation amounts have been at less than 40 per cent for the southern Okanagan in the last 30 days.
An upper trough swinging down the B.C. coast is not expected to bring much relief for the fire, with just a low chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm Thursday and Friday. West-northwesterly winds will be breezy through Friday afternoon, with 40-60 km/h gusts, which may hinder fire containment efforts.
Endless helicopters and water bomber planes over Skaha lake here in Penticton, BC. #BCWildfire #christiemountainfire #pentictonfire @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/eqz7ggfRna— Jaclyn Whittal (@jwhittalTWN) August 20, 2020
TWO OTHER MAJOR WILDFIRES
Doctor Creek
The fire, also ignited on Tuesday, is currently 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats and is approximately 400 hectares in size. The Regional District of East Kootenay issued an evacuation order Wednesday for properties in the Findlay Creek area, west of Canal Flats in southeastern B.C.
"This is a rapidly evolving situation and as such the estimated size of this fire is expected to increase as accurate mapping becomes available," B.C. Wildfire Service said in the update.
The service says the fire was caused by lightning, with 20 firefighters and a 20-person crew on the ground responding to it, adding that heavy equipment was en route.
Solomon Mountain
Located four kilometres north of Beaverdell, the fire was sparked on Tuesday, as well, and as of Thursday morning was 17.5 hectares in size.
The B.C. Wildfire Service has had more luck with this fire, with crews successfully establishing control lines.
"This fire is now classified as being held which means that sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions," the service said Thursday.
PHOTOS & VIDEOS:
I am camping on Lake Shaka right now, it is devastating to watch Mount Christie, just North of OK Falls, burn right now. Thoughts and prayers with those who have had to evacuate, I can’t imagine how stressful this must be.#pentictonfire #penticton #bcpoli #Forestfire #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/FuXEEWSly8— Keivan Hirji (@KeivanHirji) August 19, 2020
Brother-in-law just sent these from Skaha Lake. 😩 #bcfire pic.twitter.com/peX7Jy9wZB— Danielle Connelly (@DConnellyNW) August 19, 2020
Wildfire SE of Penticton at 640PM #bcfire @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/iUN7jq5qlG— Kyle Brittain (@KyleTWN) August 19, 2020
An evacuation alert has been issued for more than 3,600 properties in Penticton, British Columbia, indicating residents should be prepared to leave the area on short notice. #BCfire #BCwildfire https://t.co/KqUwiHY8a2— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) August 19, 2020
Huge penticton fire. Photo taken from summerland #bcfire #Penticton @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/AfRyKTo4Tu— Louise Schmuck (@weezierock) August 19, 2020
This morning, the skies were clear and free of smoke in the south Okanagan.— Kyle Brittain (@KyleTWN) August 19, 2020
This evening after a hot and windy day, there are two large fires visible on the horizon south of Summerland. #bcfire @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/W41KGMyZ3d
The #BCWildfire Service continues to respond to the #ChristieMountainWildfire (K51287), located north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake. The fire is now estimated to be 1,400 ha, with most growth attributed to overnight winds. pic.twitter.com/fsYNH2sAnn— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 19, 2020
Christie Mountain Fire, looking due east from Kaleden at 930PM.— Kyle Brittain (@KyleTWN) August 19, 2020
Fire is uncomfortably close to some subdivisions downhill and downwind. #bcfire @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/gVNPYeozwJ
Huge wildfire east of Penticton BC!— Kyle Brittain (@KyleTWN) August 18, 2020
Can see an air tanker group hammering the western flank of the fire! #bcfire @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/kcFoUg4wo1
Dramatic plume of smoke from the Kettle Valley Trail. The fire is near Skaha Lake but the winds are strong. #pentictonfire #skahalakefire #bcfire pic.twitter.com/VyT9y1v0ev— Rebecca Connop Price (@rconnopprice) August 19, 2020
Forest fire east of Penticton being attacked with retardant. Classified as .01 hectares in hilly terrain but growing quickly. Local temperature is 38c. pic.twitter.com/La93t80lsI— Mike McArthur (@MikeMcArthur_vi) August 18, 2020
Scary times for my family on #SkahaLake. Praying they get the #ChristieMountainFire under control. Keep up the great work firefighters ❤️ #penticton #okanaganfire #OkanaganFalls video taken in front of family property in Skaha Estates, Eastside pic.twitter.com/brp9qWf84X— Shannon D (@sdvancity) August 19, 2020
With files from CBC.