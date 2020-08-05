B.C. asks for Ottawa's help accessing critical flight data during COVID-19

The B.C. government has requested federal help getting information from airlines that it says is critical for tracing passengers who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In an letter sent Wednesday, Claire Trevena, provincial transportation minister, says the data that officials currently receive from airlines when they request it is often missing crucial contact details. She is calling on her federal counterpart, Transport Minister Marc Garneau, to improve the situation.

According to Trevena, the lack of sufficient data means health officials must publicly list flights where passengers may have been exposed — which can cause public alarm — rather than efficiently tracing individuals at risk.

The letter is dated one day after Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the challenges during a news conference.

"It would shock you to see what we get from the airlines when we request a flight manifest," Henry said Tuesday, adding often the only thing the airline knows is how much someone paid for a ticket and nothing else.

Trevena's letter says that instead of listing the name and contact information of the people on the plane, the data often includes the name of a travel agency that booked the flight, a frequent flyer number, or the name of the ticket purchaser but not the passenger.

As of August 4, seven flights have arrived in B.C. with possible COVID-19 cases identified on board. Across Canada, there have been 34.

According to a statement from Transport Canada, air operators are required to record the names of all people on board an aircraft before each flight and these records must be retained by the operator for at least 180 days after the day the flight was completed.

Transport Canada stated flight manifests only contain limited information, such as names, as privacy regulations prevent airlines from including more specific personal information and there is no requirement for airlines to submit passenger manifests to Transport Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is responsible for facilitating information sharing between airlines and provincial and territorial health authorities to assist in monitoring COVID-19 cases, said the statement.

Air Canada 'baffled'

According to a statement from Air Canada, the airline provides flight manifests that include names, contact information, seat location and itinerary to any Canadian health authority within 24 hours of a request. The statement says Air Canada has not had a request from B.C. since March.

"We are baffled by Dr. Henry's comments," said the airline's statement, which also says it and the National Airlines Council of Canada have reached out to Henry and the B.C. Health Ministry on multiple occasions to discuss any concerns they may have, but they have not had a response.

A statement from WestJet said the airline has safely flown more than 415,000 guests on 13,700 flights with no reported cases of transmissions since March 24.

