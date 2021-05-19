B.C.'s anti-gang agency adds more names and faces to public warning list

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. has issued a public warning about 11 men who are involved in the Lower Mainland's gang conflict. (CFSEU B.C. - image credit)

One day after Vancouver police released the names and photos of six gangsters believed to be the next likely targets in the Lower Mainland's ongoing gang conflict, the province's anti-gang agency released a list of its own.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says the 11 men identified pose a significant threat to public safety because of their gang involvement and "ongoing nexus to violence."

"CFSEU-BC is advising the public to avoid any interaction with these 11 individuals, as police believe these individuals may be targets for future violence," reads the agency's statement.

They are: Shakiel Basra, 26, Albert Dario, 26, Barinder Dhaliwal, 37, Meninder Dhaliwal, 27, Samroop Gill, 28, Sumdish Gill, 27, Damion Ryan, 40, Amarpreet Samra, 26, Ravinder Samra, 26, Joseph Whitlock, 28 and Min Zin, 21.

The agency said all 11 men are known to police and have been connected to the current spike in violence.

Three of the men, Barinder Dhaliwal, Meninder Dhaliwal and Damion Ryan are also on the list released Monday by Vancouver police.

"CFSEU-BC is issuing a public warning and identifying them in order for family, friends, associates and the public to take measures to increase their own personal safety."

So far this year, 20 homicides and 20 attempted murders have been connected to gang violence, say police, including a recent spate of killings and shootings in public places during daylight hours.

"Citizens deserve to be able to enjoy all their communities have to offer without fear of being caught in the crossfire of a gang shooting," said RCMP Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, who oversees organized crime investigations in B.C.

CFSEU Chief Officer Manny Mann said additional public warnings may be coming from other police agencies in the near future.

"Gang members travel between jurisdictions and it is important for the public to be aware so they can take steps to ensure their safety," he said.