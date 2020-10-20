B.C. announces 167 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death

B.C. health officials announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Tuesday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Stephen Brown, B.C.'s deputy health minister, said there are 1,688 active cases of people infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in B.C.

There are currently 69 people in hospital, with 18 in intensive care. Hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by three from last Friday, when 72 people were in hospital.

The province's death toll is 254.

Public health is actively monitoring 4,156 people across the province, who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

In the province's other health emergency, the coroners service announced Tuesday that British Columbia recorded 127 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in September. So far this year, 1,202 people have died of a fatal overdose compared to a total of 983 deaths for all of 2019.