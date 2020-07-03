B.C. announces 13 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

B.C.'s health authorities announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Friday

There have been a total of 2,947 positive cases since the pandemic began, according to a Ministry of Health news release. Six previously reported cases have been removed from the total as they were residents of another province and will be recorded in the total for their home province.

There have been no new deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 162 active cases of the virus in the province, announced Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in the written release.

Of those active cases, 19 individuals are hospitalized, including two in intensive care. The number of British Columbians who have recovered from COVID-19 is 2,608.