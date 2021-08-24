Azzad Portfolios Achieve More 'Top Guns' Designations from Informa Investment Solutions

A record-breaking total of eight strategies excel across multiple categories and reporting periods

Azzad Asset Management announced today that eight of its investment strategies have been awarded "Top Guns" designation by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers. This quarterly ranking is used widely by asset managers and investors.

Eight Azzad portfolios were among the top performers within one or more peer groups reporting to PSN, a record for the firm. This was also the first time that Azzad's disruptive innovation portfolio, launched in conjunction with ARK Invest earlier this year, made the quarterly list.

PSN Top Guns performance rankings are tabulated for thousands of strategies across 75 peer groups subdivided by increasingly rigorous screens and reported in ascending classes from 1-6 stars, indicating time period.

“Congratulations to Azzad Asset Management for being recognized as a PSN Top Gun,” said Ryan Nauman, Market Strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence’s Zephyr. “This highly esteemed designation allows us to recognize success, excellence and performance of leading investment managers each quarter.”

The following Azzad investment portfolios were awarded Top Guns status:

Large Cap Growth

3 Stars MA Large Cap Equity Universe

4 Stars MA Large Cap Equity Universe

Small Cap Growth

3 Stars MA Small Cap Equity Universe

3 Stars MA US Equity Universe

3 Stars MA US Growth Universe

Small Cap Value

1 Stars MA Small Cap Equity Universe

2 Stars MA Small Cap Equity Universe

2 Stars MA US Value Universe



Mid Cap Value

1 Stars MA Mid Cap Equity Universe

1 Stars MA US Value Universe

Mid Cap Growth

1 Stars MA Mid Cap Equity Universe

3 Stars MA Mid Cap Equity Universe

Dividend Portfolio

5 Stars MA US Value Universe

Disruptive Innovation

1 Stars MA US Equity Universe

1 Stars MA US Growth Universe

International

3 Stars MA International Equity Universe

All of Azzad's potential investments are screened in accordance with the firm’s socially responsible investing guidelines, which exclude companies whose business practices are deemed harmful to society or the environment.

Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence's proprietary performance screens, PSN Top Guns ranks products in six categories in over 50 universes. Informa Financial Intelligence is part of Informa plc, a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal. PSN and Informa Investment Solutions have no affiliation with Azzad Asset Management, but rather evaluate investment managers’ performance on an objective basis.

The content of the Investment Manager Top Guns is intended for use by qualified investment professionals. Please consult with an investment professional before making any investment using content or implied content from any Investment Manager Top Guns. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located here.

About Azzad Asset Management

Azzad is committed to providing investment services designed to help people enjoy optimum performance without compromising their values. Azzad is a member of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility and the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions.

