Azuro Raises $4M for ‘Decentralized Sportsbook Protocol’

Azuro, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) building a protocol for blockchain-based betting, announced Monday it has raised a $4 million funding round.

AllianceDAO, Arrington Capital, Ethereal Ventures and Delphi Digital were all participants in the round as second time investors.

The ultimate goal of the project is to replace traditional bookmakers like sportsbooks, which are often perceived as predatory and profit-motivated, to disrupt the $200 billion betting industry.

The protocol taps prediction markets, NFTs, DAO governance and liquidity pools on its backend in a bid to minimize the associated costs of the betting process for users. The project lives in the Gnosis Chain, going live on its mainnet earlier in June.

“The problem is incentive misalignment,” Rossen Yordanov, a core contributor to the project, said in a press release. “Profits are zero-sum so many betting companies go to great lengths to create unfair & opaque environments for the players.”

The funding brings the project’s total raise to $7.5 million, with Hypersphere, Quiet Capital and Formless Capital joining the round as investors for the first time.

The blockchain-based betting industry has remained fledgling despite its promising foundation, with no clear frontrunner having emerged. Legal implications, as always, continue to loom over the sector’s mainstream adoption, though insiders of the industry are optimistic about its future legality.

