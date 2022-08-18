Aztec Minerals Founder and Chairman Bradford Cooke Passes Away

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) regrets to announce that the Company's founder and Chairman, Bradford Cooke passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Vancouver, BC at the age of 67. Aztec wishes to extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, business associates and his extensive network amongst the investment community.

Brad Cooke is well known as an accomplished geologist with nearly five decades of experience in the metals and mining industry. Brad has been a vibrant member of the mining community and will be dearly missed. As a professional geologist and entrepreneur, he has created shareholder value for stakeholders around the world through discovery, development and operations in his long-standing successful career. He has earned a reputation as an eternal optimist trying to shape the world for the greater good with constructive hard work.

Throughout all his success in business, he never forgot the difficulties of the less fortunate. He collaborated on numerous humanitarian projects over many years to make a positive difference. He instilled corporate social responsibility in all of his exploration and mining businesses. He also served as President of the Silver Institute, as an industry voice in creating public awareness of the silver industry.

Simon Dyakowski, CEO of Aztec stated, "The board and management of Aztec are incredibly saddened by this sudden loss. He will be sincerely missed and always remembered by his large group of family and friends around the world. He will always be remembered for his passion, commitment, and hard-working attitude and contributions to the mining industry".

"Simon Dyakowski"
Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large polymetallic mineral deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. The historic, district-scale Tombstone properties host both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, CEO
Tel: (604) 619-7469
Fax: (604) 685-9744
Email: simon@aztecminerals.com
Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

