Aztec Minerals Founder and Chairman Bradford Cooke Passes Away

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) regrets to announce that the Company's founder and Chairman, Bradford Cooke passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Vancouver, BC at the age of 67. Aztec wishes to extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, business associates and his extensive network amongst the investment community.

Brad Cooke is well known as an accomplished geologist with nearly five decades of experience in the metals and mining industry. Brad has been a vibrant member of the mining community and will be dearly missed. As a professional geologist and entrepreneur, he has created shareholder value for stakeholders around the world through discovery, development and operations in his long-standing successful career. He has earned a reputation as an eternal optimist trying to shape the world for the greater good with constructive hard work.

Throughout all his success in business, he never forgot the difficulties of the less fortunate. He collaborated on numerous humanitarian projects over many years to make a positive difference. He instilled corporate social responsibility in all of his exploration and mining businesses. He also served as President of the Silver Institute, as an industry voice in creating public awareness of the silver industry.

Simon Dyakowski, CEO of Aztec stated, "The board and management of Aztec are incredibly saddened by this sudden loss. He will be sincerely missed and always remembered by his large group of family and friends around the world. He will always be remembered for his passion, commitment, and hard-working attitude and contributions to the mining industry".

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large polymetallic mineral deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. The historic, district-scale Tombstone properties host both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

