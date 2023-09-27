Azle police issue Silver Alert for 80-year-old man missing since Wednesday afternoon

Azle police are looking for an 80-year-old man who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Bobby Gray was last seen in a red 2005 Dodge Dakota with the Texas license plate BW74061 at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Ash Street in Azle.

Gray is described as a white male who is 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 154 pounds, has gray hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. He is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Law enforcement officials believe Gray’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about Gray or his whereabouts are asked to contact the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221.