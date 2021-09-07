Azimut Releases an Updated Corporate Presentation

Symbol: AZM.TSX Venture

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is pleased to report it has released today an updated corporate presentation (Azimut Corporate Update_September 2021). This presentation is available on the Company's website. It provides important insights into the Elmer Property in light of the upcoming 20,000-metre drilling program.

About Azimut

Azimut is a mineral exploration company whose core business centres on target generation and partnership development. The Company is actively advancing the Patwon gold discovery on its 100%-owned flagship Elmer Property in the James Bay region.

The Company uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline, a strong balance sheet and has 81.7 million shares issued and outstanding. Azimut's competitive edge against exploration risk is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and multiple concurrently active projects.

