Azimut Holding S.p.A.'s (BIT:AZM) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (BIT:AZM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 18th of May, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of May.

Azimut Holding's next dividend payment will be €1.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €1.00 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Azimut Holding has a trailing yield of 6.7% on the current share price of €14.86. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Azimut Holding's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for Azimut Holding

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Azimut Holding's payout ratio is modest, at just 43% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

BIT:AZM Historical Dividend Yield May 14th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Azimut Holding's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 27% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Azimut Holding has delivered an average of 35% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past ten years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Story continues

Final Takeaway

Is Azimut Holding worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Azimut Holding appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Azimut Holding is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Azimut Holding and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.