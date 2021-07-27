From Mukesh Ambani to Sachin Tendulkar, how educated are these rich & famous people?
Even though nobody denies the importance of education, circumstances frequently push people to make choices that do not always coincide with socially acceptable measures of academic success. Regardless of how or what people believe, there is still the possibility of achieving anything if you dream big enough and work hard enough.
Keep reading about these well-known personalities who have succeeded in proving this notion, based on their social status and, of course, wealth.
Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani comes under the top 10 wealthiest persons on the planet, scoring the ninth position. He holds an MBA and is currently the Managing Director of Reliance Industries. Indeed, the outcome is rather commendable as well.
Kapil Dev
He was India's first cricket captain to win a World Cup. However, as a well-known cricketer from India's greatest team of all time, Kapil Dev stated that his only regret in life was not finishing his college degree. Regardless of his accomplishments, he has always placed a premium on education.
Smriti Irani
According to reports, India's Minister for Human Resource Development received only a rudimentary education beyond high school. Later, in 2013, she enrolled in a commerce degree, owing to her position as head of the government's Education Department. However, there are numerous claims that she earned a successful commerce degree in 2013.
Sachin Tendulkar
The Padma Shri awardee and God of Cricket completed his education up to the tenth standard. Tendulkar's extraordinary ability on the cricket field was visible much early in his career.
Azim Premji
Wipro's chairman and a silver-haired business whiz left college early and took the company's helm at the age of 21! As evidenced by his net worth of 9 billion dollars (approximately Rs 66,000 crore), he appears to have done quite well for himself.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan, one of the most loved Khans of Bollywood, is another example of someone who determined that schooling was not for them. He completed his education up to the 12th grade and then pursued a 'filmi' career, for which we are appreciative.
Mary Kom
She walked out of school in the middle of her studies to pursue a career as a boxer, eventually rising into becoming India's leading fighter in the women’s category. Despite this, Mary returned to school to finish the degree. And she has so proven that she is a 'powerhouse' both inside and outside of the boxing ring.
Gautam Adani
After quitting his Commerce degree course in the middle, Gautam established his brokerage business of diamonds, which he christened the Adani Group.
Aishwarya Rai
She completed her secondary education in Mumbai but walked out while pursuing her college architecture degree in the middle of the semester. Nevertheless, Aishwarya moved ahead to earn the title of Miss World afterwards in her modelling career. And the title of Miss World was a real eye-opener to everyone.
Salman Khan
The Bhaijaan of Bollywood is one of the top performers in the country, though he never continued his studies after school. For Sallu Bhai and his siblings, the primary objective was to complete their education and then pursue their interests.
Akshay Kumar
With the black belt in combat sports and martial arts, a natural talent for acting, it would appear that Akshay Kumar is perfectly qualified for just about anything he chooses to do. On the other hand, the superstar dropped out of university before completing his undergraduate degree in Mumbai.
The individuals mentioned above demonstrate their accomplishments in ways other than academic credentials. They all achieved success by accomplishing their objectives and nearly unanimously agreed that adhering to one's beliefs is the optimal path to success.