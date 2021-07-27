From Mukesh Ambani to Sachin Tendulkar, how educated are these rich & famous people?

Even though nobody denies the importance of education, circumstances frequently push people to make choices that do not always coincide with socially acceptable measures of academic success. Regardless of how or what people believe, there is still the possibility of achieving anything if you dream big enough and work hard enough.

Keep reading about these well-known personalities who have succeeded in proving this notion, based on their social status and, of course, wealth.

Mukesh Ambani

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani arrives for 42nd Annual General Meeting in Mumbai, India on 12 August 2019. (Photo by Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Mukesh Ambani comes under the top 10 wealthiest persons on the planet, scoring the ninth position. He holds an MBA and is currently the Managing Director of Reliance Industries. Indeed, the outcome is rather commendable as well.

Kapil Dev

GURUGRAM, INDIA MAY 18: Former cricketer Kapil Dev during an interview with Hindustan Times for the upcoming movie 83 based on 1983 Cricket World Cup, at Golf Course Extension, Gurugram, India. Kapil Dev, who captained the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup, the countrys first World Cup, is thrilled that a movie based on it is coming out soon. The legend says, I dont know what to say...but its a great feeling. I think its a commendable effort that somebody is bringing something like the 83 World Cup to the public. (Photo by Manoj Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

He was India's first cricket captain to win a World Cup. However, as a well-known cricketer from India's greatest team of all time, Kapil Dev stated that his only regret in life was not finishing his college degree. Regardless of his accomplishments, he has always placed a premium on education.

Smriti Irani

NEW DELHI, INDIA - FEBRUARY 17: Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani during a cabinet briefing, at National Media Centre on February 17, 2021 in New Delhi, India. The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved signing of a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECPA) between India and Mauritius to liberalize norms and improve trade between the two nations.(Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

According to reports, India's Minister for Human Resource Development received only a rudimentary education beyond high school. Later, in 2013, she enrolled in a commerce degree, owing to her position as head of the government's Education Department. However, there are numerous claims that she earned a successful commerce degree in 2013.

Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar talks to media at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on February 7, 2020. - Tendulkar will coach Australia's Ponting XI team for an upcoming charity match for the bushfire recovery against Gilchrist XI on February 9, 2020 at Junction Oval in Melbourne. (Photo by Mohammed Farooq / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by MOHAMMED FAROOQ/AFP via Getty Images)

The Padma Shri awardee and God of Cricket completed his education up to the tenth standard. Tendulkar's extraordinary ability on the cricket field was visible much early in his career.

Azim Premji

BANGALORE, INDIA JULY 22, 2009: Wipro Chairman Azim Premji during the press conference on companys Q2 2009 results at Wipro headquarters in Sarjapur Road, Bangalore. (Photo by Hemant Mishra/Mint via Getty Images)

Wipro's chairman and a silver-haired business whiz left college early and took the company's helm at the age of 21! As evidenced by his net worth of 9 billion dollars (approximately Rs 66,000 crore), he appears to have done quite well for himself.

Aamir Khan

MUMBAI, INDIA - AUGUST 27 : Aamir Khan attends the DVD launch of the film 'Idiots' on August 27, 2010 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images)

Aamir Khan, one of the most loved Khans of Bollywood, is another example of someone who determined that schooling was not for them. He completed his education up to the 12th grade and then pursued a 'filmi' career, for which we are appreciative.

Mary Kom

NEW DELHI, INDIA DECEMBER 28: Mary Kom reacts to her win against Nikhat Zareen during their 51kg category finals bout of the women's boxing trials for Olympics 2020 qualifiers at Indira Gandhi Indore Stadium, on December 28, 2019 in New Delhi, India. Mary Kom (51kg), six-time world champion, defeated Nikhat Zareen in a split verdict trial bout to make the Indian team for next year's Olympic qualifiers in China. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

She walked out of school in the middle of her studies to pursue a career as a boxer, eventually rising into becoming India's leading fighter in the women’s category. Despite this, Mary returned to school to finish the degree. And she has so proven that she is a 'powerhouse' both inside and outside of the boxing ring.

Gautam Adani

AHMEDABAD, INDIA - JULY 19: Chairman Of Adani Group Gautam Adani poses for a profile shoot during an interview on Jlu on July 19, 2010 in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo by Ramesh Dave/Mint via Getty Images)

After quitting his Commerce degree course in the middle, Gautam established his brokerage business of diamonds, which he christened the Adani Group.

Aishwarya Rai

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Aishwarya Rai attends the "120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

She completed her secondary education in Mumbai but walked out while pursuing her college architecture degree in the middle of the semester. Nevertheless, Aishwarya moved ahead to earn the title of Miss World afterwards in her modelling career. And the title of Miss World was a real eye-opener to everyone.

Salman Khan

MUMBAI, INDIA - AUGUST 03 : Salman Khan attends the press conference of tv reality show Bigg Boss on August 03, 2010 in Mumbai, India (Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images)

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood is one of the top performers in the country, though he never continued his studies after school. For Sallu Bhai and his siblings, the primary objective was to complete their education and then pursue their interests.

Akshay Kumar

NEW DELHI, INDIA - DECEMBER 6: (Editors Note: This is an exclusive image of Hindustan Times) Actor Akshay Kumar seen during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit at Taj Palace on December 6, 2019 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

With the black belt in combat sports and martial arts, a natural talent for acting, it would appear that Akshay Kumar is perfectly qualified for just about anything he chooses to do. On the other hand, the superstar dropped out of university before completing his undergraduate degree in Mumbai.

The individuals mentioned above demonstrate their accomplishments in ways other than academic credentials. They all achieved success by accomplishing their objectives and nearly unanimously agreed that adhering to one's beliefs is the optimal path to success.