Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd.'s (SGX:BBW) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that Azeus Systems Holdings' (SGX:BBW) stock increased by 3.0% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Azeus Systems Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Azeus Systems Holdings is:

38% = HK$51m ÷ HK$133m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.38 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Azeus Systems Holdings' Earnings Growth And 38% ROE

To begin with, Azeus Systems Holdings has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 11% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Azeus Systems Holdings' exceptional 41% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Azeus Systems Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 15%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Azeus Systems Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Azeus Systems Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Azeus Systems Holdings is 49%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 51%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Azeus Systems Holdings is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Azeus Systems Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Azeus Systems Holdings' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Azeus Systems Holdings.

