Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint shootout, F1 live: latest updates from Baku

Drivers compete during qualifying session ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan on April 28, 2023. - Getty Images/Resul Rehimov

08:16 AM

Good morning F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for Saturday's Formula One action from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. It will be a Saturday like no other in F1, as it will see the debut of the Sprint Shootout this morning and then the sprint race a little later on this afternoon. Perhaps F1 will go all American and start calling it something like Sprint Saturday. That's not a bad name, actually.

In case you have no idea what I am talking about, this weekend is the first sprint race weekend of six this year but F1 has in effect turned the sprint into a standalone event with its own modified qualifying session, all running on a Saturday. The setting the grid for Sunday's grand prix was done yesterday, so today's action only concerns setting the grid for the sprint and then the sprint itself, for which championship points are awarded for the top eight drivers.

I think it could work though, as I wrote yesterday, it would have been nice for them to try something a little different with the sprint qualifying, rather than just making the mini-sessions shorter, but there you go. It leads to an action-packed weekend.

Pole position qualifier Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari talks with Second placed qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at B - Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

Who is favourite? Well, the qualifying session yesterday sprung a surprise as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position ahead of the two Red Bulls. Leclerc's eight-tenths gap to his team-mate Carlos Sainz shows how good a lap it was, but the 0.188sec to the leading Red Bull of Verstappen was the more notable thing. That is a combination that has dominated so far this year. Going into this weekend, had Leclerc got to within two tenths of Verstappen you'd have said it was a good result, but this was fantastic.

Does it make him favourite for the sprint today? I am not sure. Possibly favourite for qualifying, yes, but Ferrari's problems have been in race trim and Red Bull have tended to extend their advantage from qualifying to the race. Admittedly it's only a 100km-long race, but once DRS is activated you fancy a Red Bull to charge through. Still, there's no denying it's the most competitive session we've had so far this year at the very front.

In any case, we will find out as the Sprint Shootout (or sprint qualifying, in other words) begins at 9.30am BST, with the sprint race itself at 2.30pm this afternoon.