Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice, F1 live: latest updates and lap times from Baku

Pierre Gasly of France and Alpine F1 leaves his car after it caught fire during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 28, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan - Francois Nel/Getty Images

11:04 AM

FP1 - More bad news for Alpine

Ocon has retired from the session, with his car dismantled and on the stands... perhaps they were worried about the same issue that affected Gasly.

11:03 AM

FP1 - Hamilton gets a bit of a tow from Russell at the end of his lap

He crosses the line 3.608s behind Verstappen, and in 14th place.

11:01 AM

FP1 - Session resumes

It was a loss of hydraulic pressure for Gasly and potentially a leak, which caused the fire. A fair few drivers will be keen to get laps on the board, Lewis Hamilton perhaps number one in that regard as he harries Logan Sargeant's Williams around on their out laps.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car in the pit lane during the first free practice session at the F1 Grand Prix circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Friday, April 28, 2023. The Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday April 30, 2023 - Darko Bandic/AP

10:58 AM

FP1 - Still no action

32 mins remaining on the clock, but I think a resumption will be taking place shortly. Yes, that is confirmed as a near-immediate resumption.

10:50 AM

FP1 - Order and lap times under the red flag

VER 1:43.834 PER +0.282 LEC +0.771 SAI +1.805 OCO +2.121 ALO +2.268 BOT +2.428 NOR +2.460 GAS +2.487 DEV +2.598 ALB +2.788 ZHO +2.920 STR +3.578 HUL +3.611 MAG +3.664 PIA +3.754 SAR +3.807 TSU +4.004 RUS +4.080 HAM (no time)

10:48 AM

FP1 - RED FLAG

Maybe the red flag was because Kevin Magnussen's Haas is stranded at turn one. So far, a chaotic session. What happened to Magnussen? Did he lose power? Not entirely sure but he went straight on at turn one.

43 minutes left on the clock, but in practice they do not stop the clock. This is not what any driver will want with such limited practice running.

10:46 AM

FP1 - The rear of Gasly's car is aflame

Well, you can see a few flames licking around the back end of the car. He's still trying to get the car back to the pitlane and has been told not to shift but this will be the end of his session.

Smoke billows out of a car of Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France during a practice session at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Friday, April 28, 2023. The Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday April 30 - Sergei Grits/AP

And they have red flagged the session... but Gasly is still going. Nope, he has now stopped.

10:44 AM

FP1 - Hamilton's braking problem has been fixed

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has gone top of the timesheets again with a 1:43.834, just a few tenths ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez. Leclerc then leads Ocon, Sainz, ALonso and Devries.

10:42 AM

FP1 - Ah, it's a puncture for Tsunoda

The carcass looks like it's going to fully leave the wheel rim. Probably from a tap from the wall. He'll do well to get it back to the pit lane with the remainder of the carcass on. He lost the rear end at turn three and whacked the wall with his rear-right wheel.

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 in the Pitlane with a puncture during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 28, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

10:40 AM

FP1 - Yellow flags

Tsunoda appears to stop on track but gets going shortly after.

10:39 AM

FP1 - Top 10 so far

Everyone has set a lap time but Lewis Hamilton.

DEV NOR LEC ALO PER PIA OCO BOT TSU VER

10:38 AM

FP1 - Sainz clips the wall at turn five

Not sure there's much damage to the car, but there is some damage to the wall's sponsor boards. He'll probably drop back into the pit lane for a check after that.

Hamilton already has gone back to the pit lane. Russell is also complaining about his brakes and a lack of deceleration which is, really, the primary purpose of a brake.

10:36 AM

FP1 - Early days but it's already a Red Bull 1-2

Perez with a 1:47.491, 0.454s ahead of team-mate Verstappen. Hamilton, meanwhile, complains of a long and "passive" brake pedal. Not what you want anywhere, but particularly here.

10:35 AM

FP1 - Yellow flags

Only briefly, I assume because someone went straight on at one of the 90-degree turns. Not sure who it was. Russell says the track is very slippy at the moment. Presumably because of a lack of grip rather than any spillage.

10:33 AM

FP1 - Hamilton ventures onto track

And that makes it all 20 cars on track.

10:32 AM

FP1 - 59 mins left

A good half of the field line up at the end of the pit lane and off they go.

10:30 AM

GREEN LIGHT: FP1 begins

60 minutes long, it is, as usual.

🟢 GREEN LIGHT 🟢



Time to hit the track for the only practice session of the weekend! 👀#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/NWBS6TM8Gm — Formula 1 (@F1) April 28, 2023

10:27 AM

Right, the first (and only!) practice session is about to begin

Might be a busy one...

10:23 AM

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell confident Baku chaos could favour Mercedes

Seven-time world champion says he is unconcerned with rumours that Charles Leclerc may have held talks with his team principal Toto Wolff. Read more here.

10:17 AM

Raw pace ranking after three rounds

This is, in essence, how well a team has performed in qualifying trim so far this season.

10:11 AM

Have F1 missed a trick with this sprint shootout?

Not the introduction of it so much as the format for it. They've tweaked the normal three-part qualifying elimination format every so slightly. I would have backed something a bit more radical, or at least something that is different. Maybe turn it into an actual shoot-out and have each driver set one timed lap. Any mistakes and you're done.

They had that back in the early 2000s. If they are going to experiment, it is a good thing, but this was an opportunity to experiment with different formats and it was missed. Probably because the teams would never accept it. Ah well.

10:05 AM

Remaining rounds this season

10:00 AM

Current constructor standings after three rounds

Every team has scored at least a point so far. McLaren are doing well to be in fifth given the poor start to the season they've had. They have been helped out by a few other teams' misfortune, though. A flying start for Aston Martin, who have 10 more points already than they scored during the entirety of last year.

09:54 AM

Current driver standings: Top 10

09:42 AM

More on the change of format for this weekend

It remains to be seen how effective the inducements are. There are still doubts drivers will risk too much as the points on offer remain unchanged, and the potential for costly crash damage is greater. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said in Melbourne it was “absolutely ludicrous” to be doing the first sprint race of the year in a street race like Azerbaijan, which has become known for dramatic, action-packed races, considering the potential impact both on spares and their budget sheet. “I think from a spectacle point of view, from a fan point of view, it’s probably going to be one of the most exciting sprint races of the year.

Read more from Tom Cary on the changes here.

09:39 AM

A reminder of the session start times

Friday, April 28

Practice 1: 10:30am BST

Qualifying (for Sunday's race): 2pm

Saturday, April 29

Sprint shootout/qualifying: 9.30am

Sprint: 2.30pm

Sunday, April 30

Race: Noon BST

09:07 AM

Good morning F1 fans

Welcome to our coverage for first practice and later qualifying for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. F1 has had an unwanted enforced near month-long gap since the chequered flag fell on the Australian Grand Prix at the start of this month, and you would expect some excitement at the sport's return. Obviously.

Still, the outlook for the season is not looking especially exciting at the front, with Red Bull and Max Verstappen by far the superior package. The only hope of a title fight is Sergio Perez doing something most people think he is incapable of and challenging his Dutch team-mate. It's doable over a race or two... but over a season? Very unlikely, save for some bad luck befalling Verstappen. In any case, he already trails Verstappen by 15 points after the opening three rounds.

Still, there are a few teams with upgrades for Baku, it is a sprint race weekend which adds some drama and jeopardy into things (more on that shortly) and some races at this track have been chaotic. Plus, the fight behind Red Bull is pretty close and intriguing, with the resurgent Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso in particular ones to take note of.

Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 27, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. - Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The biggest talking point since the last race, however, has been the revised 2023 sprint race weekend format. Previously qualifying for the sprint race was done on Friday, with Saturday's sprint result setting the grid for Sunday's race. The changes, only confirmed earlier this week, now mean that the sprint is almost a standalone race with its own qualifying session and own race.

In short: today we have first practice and then the full hour-long, three-part qualifying which sets the race for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Tomorrow we have a shortened three-part qualifying session which sets the grid for Sunday afternoon's sprint. The top eight of that sprint are awarded points, but it now has no bearing on Sunday's race. There are some complications around grid penalties and so on, too.

Is it better? That remains to be seen, but it at least sacrifices that silly and pointless practice session we used to have on Saturday before the sprint race. It takes out some of the uncertainty with the sprint no longer setting the grid for Sunday's race but maybe it makes more racing sense?