Azerbaijan Grand Prix, F1 live: Latest updates from Baku

Red Bull mechanics before the race - Reuters/Maxim Shemetov

12:09 PM

Lap 3 of 51 - Verstappen not close enough to have a look

DRS has now been enable and Verstappen gets use of it on the run to turn three. He has a look but backs off.

12:08 PM

Lap 2 of 51 - Leclerc leads Verstappen by 0.5s

Verstappen closing up on the Ferrari quite well on that last lap. No DRS yet but Verstappen may not need it. Perez is a further second behind Verstappen.

I fear for Leclerc on the pit straight here... maybe he's saving his battery charge.

12:07 PM

THE 2023 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX IS GO!

Verstappen is pointing aggressively towards Leclerc. Verstappen probably gets the slightly better start but Leclerc manages to keep his lead at the first corner... there's a McLaren who makes contact with another couple of cars at turn two, but they it doesn't look like there's much damage to the cars.

Yellow flags now being waved in that sector, so perhaps some debris. Stroll has made a great start, up to seventh.

The order is Leclerc, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Hamilton, Alonso, Stroll and Norris...

12:03 PM

They're away on the formation lap

It's quite a long one but Leclerc has gone round at a fair lick.

12:02 PM

Starting tyre types

Everyone apart from 18th placed Nyck de Vries and the two pitlane starts (Ocon and Hulkenberg) are on fresh medium tyres.

12:00 PM

We're nearly ready to go

Conditions looking fairly benign. Track temperature 43c and air temperature 25c.

11:54 AM

Leclerc is the man on pole

Charles Leclerc on the grid - Tom Cary

More from Tom Cary:

"Funny moment yesterday when he was asked about a comment over the radio referring to a 'cut'. Turned out he said there was a 'cat' on the track. No intel on whether it was black or whether he is superstitious. "

11:52 AM

Mr Flavio Briatore on the grid too

Tom has spotted him and writes: "He has been seen in the paddock more and more recently despite his 'lifetime ban'. Think he brings a lot of money for F1".

Flavio Briatore on the grid - Tom Cary

11:50 AM

Toto Wolff speaks to Sky Sports

"We have a difficult car... we had good moments yesterday when George was really good at the end but overall we are lacking a stable platform. I think he [Russell] needs to make up a few places quickly and then be patient. You don't want to be stuck behind cars that are a second slower..."

11:49 AM

Just under 10 minutes to go until we get going for the Azerbaijan GP

Predictions? Hard to see past Verstappen, isn't it? Hopefully Leclerc and Perez will give him some stiff competition. I expect Alexander Albon to have a strong race, and I think Piastri will shine, too. De Vries or Gasly to bin it. It has been one of those weekends for both of them.

11:45 AM

Aston Martin trying to hide something?

Tom has snapped this photo on the grid.

Mechanics surround the Aston Martin - Tom Cary

11:43 AM

My colleague Tom Cary is on the grid

Incredible empty grandstands in Baku, even the main one overlooking the grid. The grid is also very empty. It will be famine to feast when we hit Miami next week. The grid last year was like a zoo out there.

George Russell's car - Tom Cary

11:35 AM

What is the best strategy today?

Looks like a one-stopper according to Pirelli, but safety cars, VSCs may change that.

What's the optimal strategy for the #AzerbaijanGP? 🇦🇿



These are considered the best options 👇 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/5i0SBv4hnO — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) April 30, 2023

11:33 AM

Speaking of qualifying, here is every driver's average position so far

It includes both the sprint shootout and the four other qualifying sessions.

11:24 AM

A word for Oscar Piastri

He has been ill this weekend but you wouldn't have been able to tell. He is beginning to show his talents quite early on in the season. In qualifying his average position is 12.8, just 0.8 behind Norris after five sessions. And, expressed as a percentage, he is within 0.072 per cent. In essence, they are quite evenly matched over one lap.

Great job, Oscar. Pace looked strong, and there's plenty to build on for tomorrow's race. 👏#AzerbijanGP 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/tI3TFpmJ2W — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 29, 2023

11:18 AM

Starting grid

45 minutes to go until lights out, so here is how they will line up.

2. VER 1. LEC

4. SAI 3. PER

6. ALO 5. HAM

8. TSU 7. NOR

10. PIA 9. STR

12. ALB 11. RUS

14. SAR 13. BOT

16. MAG 16. ZHO

18. DEV 17. GAS

PIT LANE START: OCO, HUL

11:11 AM

Current constructor standings

11:03 AM

Current driver standings: Top 10

Charles Leclerc more than doubled his points total with his second place in the sprint. Perez also reduced the deficit to Verstappen and normally goes well here. He will be starting behind his Dutch team-mate today, though.

10:57 AM

Of course, the big talking point yesterday was Russell vs Verstappen after the sprint

A furious Max Verstappen labelled Britain’s George Russell “a d-------” after the two collided on the opening lap of Saturday’s sprint race in Azerbaijan, with the double world champion later calling for the new format to be "scrapped" from Formula One altogether. Despite the collision leaving the Dutchman with a hole in his sidepod, he recovered to finish third behind teammate Sergio Perez, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. But he was seen remonstrating angrily with Russell after the two drivers parked up. Russell, still wearing his helmet, tried to defend himself, telling Verstappen that he did not hit him on purpose, explaining that he had “no grip” and that he “just locked up”.

Third placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and 4th placed George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes talk in parc ferme during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 29, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. - Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Read more from Tom Cary here.

10:45 AM

And a reminder of the points-finishers from yesterday's sprint race

Sergio Perez, Red Bull 8pts Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 7pts Max Verstappen, Red Bull 6pts George Russell, Mercedes 5pts Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 4pts Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin 3pts Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 2pts Lance Stroll, Aston Martin 1pt

10:41 AM

A reminder of Friday's qualifying times

Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1min 40.203secs Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:40.391 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:40.495 Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1:41.016 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:41.177 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:41.253 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:41.281 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:41.581 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:41.611 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:41.611 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:41.654 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:41.798 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:41.818 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.259 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:42.395 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.642 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:42.755 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:43.417 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:44.853 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:55.282

There will be some rejigging of this for the starting grid due to various penalties and pit-lane starts, but we will have the full grid with you a little closer to the race.

10:30 AM

Good morning F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the Baku City Street Circuit. There has been a hell of a lot of talk about the rejigging of the sprint weekend format and we have now seen it in action for the first time. Verdict: it's not so bad and sort of makes sense, but it could be better. It's good to get rid of one meaningless practice session, but a lot of the sprint – now that it no longer sets the grid for Sunday's race – seems a bit meaningless, with those at the back of the pack seemingly wasting their time for no real advantage.

In any case, thankfully we have had something more interesting to focus on rather than the the format of a weekend. And that has been a mini-resurgence from Ferrari. Okay, that may be putting it a little strongly as it's only really Charles Leclerc who has revived in any way, but after the first three rounds we had, it is encouraging – if only for the peculiarities of this weekend.

Leclerc has been a thorn in the side of Red Bull this weekend. The Monegasque has always gone well here, scoring his first points here with sixth for Sauber in 2018, and has been a surprising challenger to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. On Friday he took pole position for Sunday's race and he followed that up with pole for Saturday's sprint race. He did not manage to convert that into a sprint-race win yesterday evening, but he did managed to hold off Verstappen in the second Red Bull, even if he was running with a damaged car.

Second placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari (L) and Third placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing (R) shake hands in parc ferme during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 29, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

What hope of something similar today, then? I think that Leclerc, if he doesn't drop to third in the opening couple of laps, will be a factor in the race. However, it might just be for the first stint. As good as Leclerc has been this weekend, over 50-odd laps both Red Bulls will surely be too strong?

That said, Azerbaijan tends to throw up red flags and safety cars, so there is always the off-chance that one of those could favour Ferrari. At least it looks like it could be the most competitive round of the season, which is something given how it has started.