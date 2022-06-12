Azerbaijan Grand Prix, F1 Baku live: Latest updates as Leclerc starts on pole

Luke Slater
·4 min read
azerbaijan grand prix baku 2022 f1 live race news / Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during the qualifying session for the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on June 11, 2022. - AFP
10:53 AM

George Russell fears 'major incident' due to 'dangerous' F1 cars

British driver George Russell has called Formula One’s new era of cars “dangerous”, a “recipe for disaster” and fears it is only a “matter of time” before there is a major accident.

Read more from Phil Duncan in Baku here.  

10:42 AM

Qualifying times

  1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 1:41.359

  2. Sergio Perez, Red Bull 1:41.641

  3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull 1:41.706

  4. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 1:41.814

  5. George Russell, Mercedes 1:42.712

  6. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri 1:42.845

  7. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 1:42.924

  8. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri 1:43.056

  9. Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin 1:43.091

  10. Fernando Alonso, Alpine 1:43.173

  11. Lando Norris, McLaren 1:43.398

  12. Daniel Ricciardo, 1:43.574

  13. Esteban Ocon, Alpine 1:43.903

  14. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo 1:43.790

  15. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo 1:44.444

  16. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1:44.643

  17. Alexander Albon, Williams 1:44.719

  18. Nicholas Latifi, Williams 1:45.367

  19. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin 1:45.371

  20. Mick Schumacher, Haas 1:45.775

10:34 AM

Good morning

And welcome to our live coverage for the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the Baku City Circuit in Baku, obviously. Formula One has been coming to Baku since 2016 and in those six years we've had a variety of races. Some of them have been interesting, frantic and chaotic and others have been fairly hum-drum.

The nature of the circuit means there will likely be crashes, Safety Cars, and potentially red flags, which always helps add variation and excitement to a race. Naturally, it would help to have cars that have similar pace too, and a strategy where it is not just a clear one-stopper for all but the most daring or those at the back who have to try something different.

Which type of race will we get today? It's impossible to say but judging by qualifying it looks like we should have another battle between Ferrari and Red Bull at the front, and hopefully with all four drivers playing a part. Charles Leclerc was the championship contender who put it on pole position yesterday, delivering another superb lap in the final part of qualifying. Up to that point he had made a few mistakes on his quick laps - as can happen on street circuits - but he managed to string it together again for his sixth pole in eight races and fourth in a row.

amad Mohammed/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12982018x) Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari reacts after taking pole position in qualifying of the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 11 June 2022. The Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will take place on 12 June 2022 - Hamad Mohammed/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
amad Mohammed/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12982018x) Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari reacts after taking pole position in qualifying of the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 11 June 2022. The Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will take place on 12 June 2022 - Hamad Mohammed/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Yet the issue for Leclerc is that he has failed to convert any of those pole positions into wins and has seen a substantial championship lead turn into a deficit, albeit a small (nine-point) one. The potentially complicating factor for both Ferrari and Red Bull is that it is Sergio Perez who is again out-performing Max Verstappen, finishing ahead in qualifying for the second race in a row.

Given that Perez only trails his team-mate by 15 points in the championship, if he beats him again today then it could become difficult to manage. In fact, the race situation today might be difficult for them to manage. It's not as clear to simply tell Perez to move out of the way for Verstappen. And in doing that now, so early in the season again, you risk team harmony. It's complicated for Ferrari in that Leclerc now has two Red Bulls to fight. The Mexican normally goes well at this track, too, and won here last year.

Elsewhere, Mercedes had another poor day, finishing in fifth with George Russell and seventh with Lewis Hamilton. There's not much more to say than the long straight here means they are suffering from their 'bouncing' issues and, without retirements, fifth and sixth is the best they can really hope for. But you never know. That's just where they are at the moment.

It's a much earlier start than yesterday's qualifying, with lights out at Noon BST in Baku. We will be here for all of the build up, live updates and reaction from what we hope is another thriller in Azerbaijan.

