Azerbaijan Grand Prix, F1 Baku: What time does the race start and who qualified on pole?

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen steers his car during the second practice session ahead of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on June 10, 2022. - AFP

Defending champion Max Verstappen extended his lead of the drivers' standings for the first time after his podium in Monaco. Previous leader Charles Leclerc – who had led from the first race until after the Spanish Grand Prix – trails him by nine points.

Can the Monegasque Ferrari driver bounce back at a track he has gone well at? Or can Max Verstappen claim his first podium finish – or better – in Azerbaijan?

When is it?

The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend runs from Friday June 10 until Sunday June 12.

What time does it start?

With practice and qualifying done and dusted, all that remains is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix itself on Sunday June 12.

That starts at noon BST.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky's qualifying program starts at 2pm with their race day coverage beginning at 10.30am.

Channel 4 will also have extended highlights throughout the season. Their qualifying coverage started at 10pm on Saturday, though race highlights begin at 6.30pm on Sunday.

You can also keep up to date throughout practice, qualifying and the race right here at Telegraph Sport.

What were the times after qualifying?

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 1:41.359 Sergio Perez, Red Bull 1:41.641 Max Verstappen, Red Bull 1:41.706 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 1:41.814 George Russell, Mercedes 1:42.712 Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri 1:42.845 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 1:42.924 Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri 1:43.056 Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin 1:43.091 Fernando Alonso, Alpine 1:43.173 Lando Norris, McLaren 1:43.398 Daniel Ricciardo, 1:43.574 Esteban Ocon, Alpine 1:43.903 Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo 1:43.790 Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo 1:44.444 Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1:44.643 Alexander Albon, Williams 1:44.719 Nicholas Latifi, Williams 1:45.367 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin 1:45.371 Mick Schumacher, Haas 1:45.775

What are the championship standings?

What do we know about the Baku City Circuit?

Circuit length: 6.003km

First (championship) grand prix: 2016

Laps: 51

Race distance: 306.049km

Race lap record: 1:43.009 (Charles Leclerc, 2019)

2021 winner: Sergio Perez, Red Bull

Number of corners: 20

Overtaking chances: Generally pretty good. The main one is down the pit straight (which is very, very long if you exclude corner 20 as an actual corner) and into turn one, with DRS. Moves are not impossible elsewhere, but by far the least risky and most likely is into turn one.

What are the latest odds?