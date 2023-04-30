Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: What time does the F1 race start and how to watch
Three rounds into the 2023 Formula One season and it has been a clean sweep for Red Bull. Max Verstappen has won two races, finished second in the other, whilst his team-mate Sergio Pérez has taken one.
Verstappen, then, leads the drivers' standings by 15 points from Pérez with Fernando Alonso third in a resurgent Aston Martin, having taken three third-place finishes in the first three rounds – his best start to a season for 17 years.
Mercedes and Ferrari have had difficult starts to 2023, with just one podium finish between them.
The fourth round of the year, following a lengthy break due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which takes place at the Baku City Circuit.
It is also the first sprint race weekend of the calendar, which will see the introduction of a second qualifying session after the revamp gained support from the grid's 10 teams.
Charles Leclerc will start the race in pole position after an excellent qualifying session on Saturday.
When is it?
The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend runs from Friday April 28 to Sunday April 30.
What is the exact format for the F1 sprint weekend?
A new standalone qualifying session on Saturday morning will now determine the starting order for the sprint race that afternoon, with qualifying on Friday setting the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix.
The additional qualifying session on Saturday will be called the 'Sprint Shootout' and is shorter than the usual format. The three sessions will last for 12, 10 and eight minutes, with the intention of the concluding shortest running to add greater jeopardy.
Qualifying for the Grand Prix itself remains the same, with Sunday's main event untouched.
The changes will apply to the five other sprint rounds in Austria, Belgium, Qatar, Austin and Brazil this year, while a regular grand prix weekend will remain as it is.
What time do the sessions start?
Friday, April 28
Practice 1: 10:30am BST
Qualifying: 2pm
Saturday, April 29
Sprint Shootout: 9.30am
Sprint: 2.30pm
Sunday, April 30
Race: Noon BST
What were the times after qualifying?
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1min 40.203secs
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:40.391
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:40.495
Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1:41.016
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:41.177
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:41.253
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:41.281
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:41.581
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:41.611
Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:41.611
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:41.654
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:41.798
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:41.818
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.259
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:42.395
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.642
Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:42.755
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:43.417
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:44.853
Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:55.282
What was the sprint race classification?
Sergio Perez, Red Bull 8pts
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 7pts
Max Verstappen, Red Bull 6pts
George Russell, Mercedes 5pts
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 4pts
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin 3pts
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 2pts
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin 1pt
Alexander Albon, Williams
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Kevin Magnussen, Haas
Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
Lando Norris, McLaren
Esteban Ocon, Alpine
DNF: Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
DNS: Logan Sargeant, Williams
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.
Sky's Friday qualifying coverage starts at 1pm on Friday, with their sprint shootout (qualifying) program beginning at 9am. The sprint race coverage is at 1.30pm, both on Saturday.
Their coverage for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins at 10.30am on Sunday.
Channel 4's qualifying highlights program starts at 7.50pm on Saturday with their race coverage at 5.30pm on Sunday.
What do we know about the Baku City Circuit?
Circuit length: 6.003km
First grand prix: 2016
Laps: 51
Race distance: 306.049km
Race lap record: 1:43.009 (Charles Leclerc, 2019)
2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Number of corners: 20
Overtaking chances: Generally pretty good. The main one is down the pit straight (which is very, very long if you exclude corner 20 as an actual corner) and into turn one, with DRS. Moves are not impossible elsewhere, but by far the least risky and most likely is into turn one.
What are the current standings?
Drivers: top 10
Constructors:
What are the latest odds?
Max Verstappen 2/5
Sergio Perez 3/1
Charles Leclerc 8/1
Fernando Alonso 28/1
Lewis Hamilton 28/1
Carlos Sainz 40/1
George Russell 100/1