Baku F1 2022: What time is the grand prix, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds?

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022: What time does the race start, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds? / Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on June 4, 2021 - AFP
Defending champion Max Verstappen extended his lead of the drivers' standings for the first time after his podium in Monaco. Previous leader Charles Leclerc – who had led from the first race until after the Spanish Grand Prix – trails him by nine points.

Can the Monegasque Ferrari driver bounce back at a track he has gone well at? Or can Max Verstappen claim his first podium finish – or better – in Azerbaijan?

When is it?

The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend runs from Friday June 10 until Sunday June 12.

What time does it start?

First practice on Friday runs from noon BST until 1pm with second practice from 3pm until 4pm.

Final practice on Saturday is at noon on Saturday with qualifying at 3pm.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix itself starts at noon on Sunday June 12.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky's qualifying program starts at 2pm with their race day coverage beginning at 10.30am.

Channel 4 will also have extended highlights throughout the season. Their qualifying coverage starts at 10pm on Saturday, though race highlights begin at 6.30pm on Sunday.

You can also keep up to date throughout practice, qualifying and the race right here at Telegraph Sport.

What are the championship standings?

What do we know about the Baku City Circuit?

  • Circuit length: 6.003km

  • First (championship) grand prix:  2016

  • Laps: 51

  • Race distance:  306.049km

  • Race lap record: 1:43.009 (Charles Leclerc, 2019)

  • 2021 winner:  Sergio Perez, Red Bull

  • Number of corners:  20

  • Overtaking chances:  Generally pretty good. The main one is down the pit straight (which is very, very long if you exclude corner 20 as an actual corner) and into turn one, with DRS.  Moves are not impossible elsewhere, but by far the least risky and most likely is into turn one.

What are the latest odds?

  • Max Verstappen 11/10

  • Charles Leclerc 7/4

  • Sergio Perez 11/2

  • Carlos Sainz 9/1

  • George Russell 22/1

  • Lewis Hamilton 28/1

