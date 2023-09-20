Azerbaijan-Armenia latest: US told invasion will only end when Armenians 'lay down arms'

Azerbaijan’s operation in Nagorno-Karabakh will end if Armenian separatists “lay down their arms”, president Ilham Aliyev said in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Mr Aliyev told Mr Blinken “that anti-terrorist measures will be stopped if (Karabakh forces) lay down their arms”, according to a presidency statement released after Tuesday’s call.

Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said its forces had taken control of more than 60 military positions during “localised anti-terrorist measures” in the mountainous breakaway region on Tuesday, which separatists said had been rocked by artillery, aircraft and drones.

Mr Blinken was told that “representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of our country were invited to a dialogue several times by the administration of the President of Azerbaijan to discuss reintegration issues, but they refused.”

“However, they were invited to a dialogue again when local anti-terrorist measures continued,” he said, according to a readout of the call.

The fighting so far has killed at least 27 people, including two civilians, the separatists said. Russia said its 2,000-strong peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh was evacuating civilians and providing medical assistance.

Mr Aliyev said the civilian population and infrastructure were not being targeted in the operation, and that only “legitimate military targets” had been destroyed.

Mr Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday that the United States was “deeply concerned” by Azerbaijan’s military operation and called on it to “cease these actions immediately”.

09:29 AM BST

Armenia: 32 killed and hundreds injured so far

Two children are among the dozens of people killed as Azerbaijan shelled Nagorno-Karabakh’s civilian population, Armenia’s human rights ombudsman says.

Anahit Manasyan said in a statement reported by Russian news agencies: “The Azerbaijani armed forces use large-calibre weapons, including artillery, against civilians.

“As a result of shelling at the moment there are 32 dead and more than 200 wounded, including seven dead among the civilian population (two children) and 35 wounded (13 children).”

09:21 AM BST

Nagorno-Karabakh wakes up to scenes of devastation

My morning walk in Stepanakert: another residential building was bombarded. This is how Azerbaijan wants to integrate us. pic.twitter.com/gP9Dqrm8oo — Siranush Sargsyan (@SiranushSargsy1) September 20, 2023

09:17 AM BST

'Respect international law', Red Cross urges

The Red Cross is “extremely concerned” about the impact of the conflict on civilians, following reports of deaths, injuries and shelled apartment buildings yesterday.

The humanitarian organisation said in a statement: “We are extremely concerned about the humanitarian impact on civilians in the coming hours and days.

“In the last few months in particular, basic commodities have been hard to find and access to health care extremely limited. These events are likely to deepen their suffering.

“We call on all military authorities to do their utmost to protect civilian life and to respect the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law.”

08:32 AM BST

Mapped

08:32 AM BST

How countries compare

08:28 AM BST

What we know so far

Azerbaijan launched a military operation against a breakaway region controlled by ethnic Armenians on Tuesday, demanding its total surrender.

Baku’s forces used artillery and drones to bombard parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, over which Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought since the 1991 break up of the Soviet Union.

On Tuesday night, separatist authorities said at least 28 people had been killed as shelling hit the regional capital, Stepanakeret, and other sites.

Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia’s prime minister, said Azerbaijan had launched a “ground offensive” and separatist sources said there was fighting across the entire front line.

The conflict raised fears of a return to full-blown war in the volatile Caucus region, where Russia has acted as a peacekeeper until its attention turned to Ukraine.

During the last war in 2020 Azerbaijan gained control of swathes of territory in Nagorno-Karabakh with the crucial help of Turkish-supplied drones.

08:27 AM BST

What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

Nagorno-Karabakh, known as Artsakh by Armenians, is a mountainous region at the southern end of the Karabakh mountain range.

Although internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, its 120,000 inhabitants are predominantly ethnic Armenians. They have their own government, which is close to Armenia but not officially recognised by it.

Armenians, who are Christian, claim a long presence in the area, dating back to several centuries before Christ.

Azerbaijan, whose inhabitants are mostly Turkic Muslims, also claims deep historical ties to the region.

08:26 AM BST

