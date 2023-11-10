Azerbaijan is acting in self-defence

Photograph: President Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan/Reuters

The territories that Azerbaijan has regained since 2020 have always been unanimously recognised as its sovereign territory – as four separate UN security council resolutions reaffirm. Any steps taken to recover these lands are not “aggression”, but self-defence (BP projects have helped fund Azerbaijan military aggression, say campaigners, 8 November). In the current climate, it is important that we do not let these legal distinctions slip. A state using its revenue to defend its territorial integrity is, or at least should be, uncontroversial. It is the first duty of any government and is enshrined in the UN charter.

Moreover, a major obstacle to peace in the South Caucasus – Armenian occupation – has been removed. Last month, both my government and the Armenian government stated that a peace settlement is now possible within a matter of months.

Revenue generated through our collaboration with international energy partners has funded investments in healthcare, infrastructure and education. It has helped turn Azerbaijan into one of the region’s most prosperous nations. A peace deal with Armenia will bring stability to the entire region and further boost its economic prospects.

Elin Suleymanov

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the UK

• Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication in our letters section.