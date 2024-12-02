Azeez Al-Shaair writes lengthy apology to Trevor Lawrence after awful late hit
There was no question that Azeez Al-Shaair delivered a horribly dangerous hit on Trevor Lawrence that left the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback concussed and the Houston Texans linebacker ejected.
Al-Shaair took to social media to post a lengthy apology to Lawrence a day after the hit.
He said he "genuinely didn't see him sliding until it was too late. And it all happens in the blink of an eye."
"To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening," he added. He went on to say he understood Lawrence's Jaguars teammates having the QB's back and had a message for those who sent awful messages to him.
All Praise to Allah🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/pEbCRAg8fF
— Azeez Al-shaair (@A_train2_) December 2, 2024
