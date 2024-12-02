Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) slides down in front of Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) in the second quarter in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881059 ORIG FILE ID: 20241201_nrs_fo8_0032.jpg

There was no question that Azeez Al-Shaair delivered a horribly dangerous hit on Trevor Lawrence that left the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback concussed and the Houston Texans linebacker ejected.

Al-Shaair took to social media to post a lengthy apology to Lawrence a day after the hit.

He said he "genuinely didn't see him sliding until it was too late. And it all happens in the blink of an eye."

"To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening," he added. He went on to say he understood Lawrence's Jaguars teammates having the QB's back and had a message for those who sent awful messages to him.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Azeez Al-Shaair writes lengthy apology to Trevor Lawrence after awful late hit