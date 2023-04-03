Azeem Rafiq suffers barrage of racist abuse following Yorkshire case verdict

Azeem Rafiq says he has been "repeatedly" racially abused in the three days since verdicts were returned in the Yorkshire case.

The 32-year-old who first sparked cricket's biggest furore in 2020 says he has received new messages calling him "P---" and "'Rafa the Kaffir". He has reported one of the slurs to Twitter but says "I got an email this morning saying that it doesn't violate the rules".

Rafiq faced renewed vitriol after a Cricket Discipline Commission cleared Michael Vaughan of abusing him but found other team mates guilty.

"The level of abuse since Friday has felt like the two and a half years of it all put together in three days," he said in an interview with the PA news agency. "We're having the same conversations again and again and you know, it's just really sad."

An allegation made by Rafiq that Vaughan had told four Asian players "there are too many of you lot, we need to have a word about that" in 2009 was "not proved", the CDC ruled on Friday, in part due to "significant inconsistencies in the evidence" of both Rafiq and key witness Adil Rashid.

Five other individuals who played at Yorkshire, including former England players Matthew Hoggard and Tim Bresnan, were found to be partially guilty of using racist language. Blain and Bresnan appear set to appeal against the verdicts. Cleared Vaughan, meanwhile, had suggested he harboured no ill feeling towards Rafiq.

“The dismissal of the specific charge that concerned me takes nothing away from Azeem’s own lived experiences," he said in a statement. “It has been both difficult and upsetting to hear about the painful experiences which Azeem has described over the past three years."

Rafiq, in turn, is open to the idea of meeting with former Yorkshire team-mate Vaughan, saying there could be a role for the ex-England captain in reshaping the sport in the wake of the high-profile racism case. Vaughan met Rafiq 18 months ago in what the 48-year-old described as "positive and constructive discussions" before charges were brought by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"The one thing I've always tried to do is try and get in a room and have conversations, because my view has always been that we're only going to get things better if humans start to have conversations with each other and get each other's perspective," he added. "And from that point of view I would always be open to that."

Rafiq said the ordeal has been "tough" and "the inside of me is broken to the absolute core". "The level of trust that's been broken inside me - I don't know whether that will ever heal," he said.

"The next bit of what I do is going to decide in my view whether people will come forward and that's why I'm very determined to make sure that what happens to me moving forward is positive. In terms of the abuse and the attacks, quite clearly it's been a message to everyone else, 'don't come forward'. But my message to everyone else will be: 'Stand up for what you believe in. Don't be a bystander. Stand up for what you believe in, and you'll have way more support than I did'."