Azeem Rafiq at Auschwitz: ‘If this doesn’t move you there’s something wrong’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Burnton
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Azeem Rafiq
    Cricketer (born 1991)

On Wednesday morning Azeem Rafiq’s phone pinged as an email landed in his inbox from a professional sportsman – not a cricketer – seeking his advice about dealing with dressing-room discrimination. Messages like this are not uncommon for Rafiq these days, but the timing of this one was particularly poignant: he received it while he was in Auschwitz, contemplating the most violent and barbaric potential consequences of prejudice.

It is a little more than 18 months since Rafiq first spoke to the media about his experiences of racism at Yorkshire, setting off an explosive chain of events that has led to regime change at Headingley, a long overdue intensification of efforts to increase diversity in the county game, and the England and Wales Cricket Board being ordered to “get its house in order” by the sports minister, Nigel Huddleston. The revelations have also been transformative for Rafiq, turning him from a relatively obscure former cricketer into a public figure and campaigner against discrimination.

“I feel like I’ve been handed this responsibility where a lot of people get in touch with me across the spectrum, from different sports,” Rafiq said that day. “I know what it was like when I was on my own looking for help and no individual wanted to help me and no organisation wanted to help me. I know how it felt to be completely left on my own and I can’t do that to someone else, as much as it takes a lot out of me every time I speak to someone.

“I’m just a normal person from Barnsley and I haven’t really got the tools to help everyone, but it won’t be through lack of trying. One thing I’m not prepared to do is look the other way, because I know how close I came to me taking my own life and in my head I can’t think that someone might get in touch with me and I don’t help them and that takes them over the edge. I feel like I’ve been handed a responsibility from Allah and I’ve just got to fulfil it.”

The trip to Poland was the result of just one grain in a sandstorm of unexpected consequences that followed Rafiq’s sudden rise to prominence. In November, while the 31-year-old was speaking to the parliamentary DCMS committee about his experience of racism, the Times published a decade-old text exchange between him and another cricketer, Ateeq Javid, in which he suggested a third player’s reluctance to spend money at a team dinner amounted to behaving like a Jew. He immediately apologised to the Jewish community and promised to “take time to understand and learn and educate myself”.

“I don’t want to downplay the messages in any way,” he says now. “They were hurtful, they hurt people, and I got the backlash from that and deservedly so.”

The sincerity of his promise to educate himself can be measured in the number of Jewish community organisations whose names now crop up in conversation. Within days he had been taken to a synagogue in London where he met Lily Ebert, a 98-year-old survivor of Auschwitz, and heard for the first time about the Holocaust.

Later he was asked to participate in the March of the Living, an annual walk between the original labour camp at Auschwitz and Auschwitz-Birkenau, site of the murder of 1.1 million people between 1942 and 1945, a few kilometres away. This year’s walk took place on Thursday, with 3,000 people taking part, and Rafiq had also spent the preceding couple of days visiting notable sites across Poland with a small group of British multi-faith leaders. The Observer was invited to join them.

“I can’t remember ever studying the Holocaust in school,” Rafiq says. “When I started playing cricket academic work wasn’t something I paid that much attention to. I don’t know what stage of school this is taught but I don’t remember it at all. I’d genuinely never heard of it before I met Lily Ebert. I’m embarrassed to say that because everyone kind of goes: ‘Are you sure, mate?’ But I genuinely hadn’t.

“But like they say, once you listen to a witness you become a witness. That’s the responsibility of all of us who have come and learned about it to encourage other people to learn about it.

“It’s not for everyone to come here, but to learn about Jewish life, Jewish history, what they went through as a community and what they continue to go through, if that doesn’t move you there’s something wrong with you.”

The trip was physically and psychologically draining and made still more testing for Rafiq by its timing towards the end of Ramadan. One day, having woken in Warsaw, the group visited Chachmei Lublin Yeshiva, a Jewish seminary opened in 1930 when around 40,000 Jews lived in the city of Lublin – 1,200 are believed to have survived the Holocaust, 650 live there now, and beyond international visitors most current activity seemed to centre around the distribution of food and clothing to Ukrainian refugees – and the nearby Majdanek concentration and extermination camp.

We continued to Markowa, a village of a few thousand inhabitants where, in 1944, as punishment for sheltering a group of Jews, a Catholic couple, Jozef and Wiktoria Ulma, and their six children were executed. It now houses an excellent museum dedicated to the Poles who risked or lost their lives attempting to save members of the country’s Jewish community.

It just feels like it’s right on our doorstep again, and what are we doing?

We continued to the Buczyna forest, just outside the city of Tarnów, where 10,000 people were murdered, mostly by shooting, and buried in mass graves between 1942 and 1943.

The day concluded, 600km and 16 hours after it began, at the Jewish Community Centre in Krakow, home of 70,000 Jews in 1939 and a few hundred today, which has also been largely repurposed to distribute aid to Ukrainian refugees.

The experience was emotional, provocative and often inspiring, but there was little to raise the spirits. “As difficult and heartbreaking an experience as this has been, I’d encourage anyone to come,” Rafiq says. “I’m absolutely shattered by it, but it’s important to imagine being here as a Jewish person, having family who were killed, seeing the piles of hair.

“At Auschwitz they had books with the names of four million known victims and I saw young people looking through them for their family members. I have a lot of respect for them being here at that age and going through all of that.”

Walking through sites where the process of murder was perfected and industrialised it can be hard to know how it is appropriate to act and what it is appropriate to feel. “With me fasting I was getting really tired and hungry, but we were walking through places – a wall where people got shot, rooms full of women’s hair –and you’re aware that people went days and days without anything, in pain, and with death right in front of them,” Rafiq says. “It’s so difficult to put in any sort of words, but when you’re there it just hits you and hits you pretty hard.

“A lot of it I still can’t quite process on a human level at all. I just can’t get out of my head where everyone else was. We were lucky enough to meet another survivor, Arek Hersh, and listen to his experiences. He was 11 years old when it started and he went through four and a half years of that. Where were people? It’s hard to process and understand at this stage. And we’re here, learning about an atrocity that took place all those years ago, and we’ve bumped into groups of Ukrainian refugees. It just feels like it’s right on our doorstep again and what are we doing?”

Throughout his time with March of the Living, Rafiq was treated as something of a celebrity, regularly being pulled away to film a video or pose for a photograph. This was particularly remarkable given that the other participants were overwhelmingly Jewish and he was only there because of his ignorant use of an antisemitic trope. The warmth of his reception was evidence of the sincerity of his response to that story and a reaction to the generosity and humility that is apparent to those who spend time with him, but all this attention was occasionally uncomfortable.

“In my ideal world no one would have found out I was here,” he says. “But ultimately I want the cause I’m fighting for to be at the forefront, and for that I’ve got to put myself out there, even if it’s way out of my comfort zone.

Related: Azeem Rafiq: ‘The ECB needs a reset of its morals and values – simple as that’ | Donald McRae

“I had someone from disability cricket come up to me the other day and just say: ‘I don’t think you realise how much of a difference you’ve made to my life.’ I’ve had parents contact me about the opportunities their kids are getting now. Coaches, administrators.

“That means a hell of a lot and it’s something I can look back on with some sort of pride. But I know with these things in the short-term there can be a lot of energy and slowly it sort of wilts away. I’ve been given a platform, and it’s important that I use that platform and make sure that not only cricket but other sports and society as a whole knows these things are not going to be acceptable any more.”

In the study of the Holocaust those involved have often been split into three groups: victims, perpetrators and bystanders, those who had seen or heard what was taking place but did nothing to stop it. On an incomparably smaller scale, Rafiq recognises the same classifications in his own experience of prejudice.

“In my case it was the bystanders who hurt the most,” he says. “The bystanders were my mates. Bad things happen when good people do nothing and too many bystanders are the reason why things happen that shouldn’t.

“In the last couple of days we’ve seen the extreme of discrimination, but let’s not shy away from the fact that these things have happened and they continue to happen. We’ve got to do more than just look after ourselves. There’s no way I can just go: ‘Oh well, my issue’s sorted so everything’s fine.’ I’m not built like that – unfortunately for the system.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • 'Just scratching the surface': Gary Trent Jr. on Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. discusses where he wants to improve during the offseason, the Raptors just getting started with their core and why he appreciates Toronto and the organization so much.

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.