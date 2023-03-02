Azeem Rafiq and Adil Rashid's evidence – the key revelations

Yorkshire RACISM HEARING MICHAEL VAUGHAN AND AZEEM RAFIQ - The Telegraph/Paul Grover

England cricketer Adil Rashid and former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq were cross examined at the Cricket Disciplinary Case hearing against Michael Vaughan on Thursday following an allegation that the Ashes-winning captain labelled four Asian players “you lot”.

Here are the key revelations from the second day of the CDC hearing.

Rashid backed Rafiq's "you lot" allegation but said it was "bad humour"

Vaughan’s defence lawyer, Christopher Stoner KC, referenced Rashid’s written statement at the start of his cross-examination. The England bowler has referred to Vaughan’s alleged remark of “there’s too many of you lot, we need to have a word about that” as "a poor attempt at humour". Rashid confirmed this was correct, reiterating that he viewed the incident as “just bad humour” and added “I’ve not been offended”. Rashid was also asked if he still believes, as written in his statement, that Vaughan is not a racist. “That is correct,” he replied. Vaughan denies ever making the remark.

Rashid's memory of the day in question is otherwise vague

Stoner’s opening remarks to Rashid centred around his memory of June 22 2009, the day of the T20 match between Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire where Vaughan is accused of making the comment. After confirming the match was in Nottingham, Rashid said “I can’t remember” the result and that he could not recall the weather, adding that he could not recall other jokes made in the changing room that day.

Rafiq claimed Rashid suffered “memory failure” but denied it referred to Vaughan

In the Yorkshire-commissioned Squire Patton Boggs inquiry, Rafiq stated that Rashid had a “memory failure ... he has had a loss of memory, God bless him”. In response to Stoner putting this to him, Rafiq said that it was not in relation to a specific situation with Vaughan. “It’s a very general comment. At that time, obviously no-one was speaking about what had happened.” Challenged that it was in relation to Vaughan, Rafiq added: “I don’t agree with that, it was an eight hour interview. If you follow the whole interview, I’ve spoken about everything.”

Rafiq admitted his recall of Vaughan’s alleged remark has changed

In Rafiq’s statement the Yorkshire-commissioned investigation, he said Vaughan had told the four Asian Yorkshire players: “There’s too many of you lot. We need to do something about that.” But Rafiq’s accusation within his ECB statement had been altered to “There’s too many of you lot. We need to have a word about that”. Rafiq accepted the difference in accusation, but maintained the issue was the alleged “you lot” comment that “lumped together” Rafiq, Rashid, Shahzad and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan. "I take responsibility for that,” Rafiq said. “It is clear on the 'too many of you lot'. That's the discriminatory part, lumping four Asian players together."

He added: “It was a pressurised time and clearly I should have read it more clearly. It's my statement. Ultimately I have got to take responsibility. Clearly the second part, there was an action there. They are words to the same effect. I genuinely remember it to be 'we need to have a word about that'."

Rashid denied being “pressured” by Rafiq due to shared fish and chip shop

The pair had opened a fish and chip shop in Oct 2021, which subsequently shut down just a year later. In the witness statement given to the CDC by former Yorkshire team-mate Ajmal Shahzad, Rafiq was suspected of putting pressure on Rashid to support his claim against Vaughan and questioned whether it was related to their shared business. "I think Adil is being pressurised," Shahzad's statement said. "So I think there are a lot of things that you guys [the ECB] may not be aware of that are happening, and it's quite murky. I spoke to Rashid in December when I was at Yorkshire coaching and he was very uncomfortable with where this was going. He wanted to nip it in the bud sooner rather than later because quite frankly he was uncomfortable with how much Rafiq knew about Adil."

Rashid rejected Shahzad’s suggestions. He said: "I didn't agree that Azeem 'knew' anything about me, including anything that might be compromising as there is nothing. He knows only what others know about me. I did not feel pressured by Azeem. I did feel pressured by the situation generally. Ajmal speculates that I may have felt under pressure to support Azeem because of a shared interest which we had in a fish and chip shop."

Rashid then described himself as a "silent partner" who provided capital and named his father on the legal title to avoid unnecessary publicity. In response to being asked if he was hoping to get some money back, Rashid said: "The plan was to get the business up and running and doing well. Sadly that didn't work. That's why people do businesses, to make money."