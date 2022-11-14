Azeem Rafiq accused of exposing himself to women by former England physio - Getty Images/Philip Brown

Azeem Rafiq on Monday night stood accused of twice exposing his private parts to women while playing for Yorkshire.

The allegations were made in the latest explosive documents lodged at the High Court as part of a lawsuit brought by the crisis county’s former medical chief, who Telegraph Sport revealed is suing them for more than £500,000 for ‘sacking’ him after he raised concerns about their handling of the club’s racism scandal.

Papers filed by ex-England physiotherapist Wayne Morton include accusations of indecent exposure by Rafiq – whose complaints of abuse triggered the scandal – on two occasions a decade ago.

A spokesman for Rafiq condemned what he branded “a twisted campaign of lies” which he said had forced the former spinner to flee the country.

The latest documents were filed in response to Yorkshire’s defence to Morton’s claim last month in which they accused him of admitting to covering up a complaint an unnamed former player had exposed himself to a female masseuse.

The papers lodged on behalf of Morton identify Rafiq as the alleged culprit during what was the club’s Twenty20 Champions League campaign in South Africa in October 2012.

The submission goes on to detail a similar allegation involving a hotel cleaner in Northampton that August.

Denying accusations he had engaged in any cover-up, the documents state Morton reported the second incident at the time and raised the matter again last year with current Yorkshire chairman Lord Patel the day before Rafiq’s tearful testimony to a parliamentary select committee that rocked cricket to its core.

“Mr Morton on 15 November 2021 had a discussion with Lord Patel at which he disclosed to Lord Patel that a female massage therapist had reported to Mr Morton that Azeem Rafiq had exposed himself to her whilst on tour in South Africa in 2012, a tour at which Mr Morton was not present,” the High Court papers state.

“Mr Morton explained to Lord Patel that on the massage therapist disclosing the incident to Mr Morton, Mr Morton reported the matter to Colin Graves, who was then the Defendant’s Interim Chief Executive. Colin Graves asked Mr Morton to investigate and produce a written report of the incident, which Colin Graves stated he would consider in conjunction with the board. Mr Morton did as requested and spoke to both the female massage therapist and Azeem Rafiq, and produced a written report which he provided to Colin Graves.”

No disciplinary action was taken against Rafiq over either alleged incident.

The latest documents also refer to allegations of “endless episodes of Azeem’s bad behaviour” while at Yorkshire.

They were filed days before he is due to appear as the star witness in a disciplinary hearing into his accusations of racist abuse against several current and former Yorkshire and England stars who have been charged by the England & Wales Cricket Board.

Rafiq was himself formally reprimanded last month over anti-Semitic social media posts from 2011 that emerged last year, something for which he apologised.

A spokesperson for Rafiq said: “People who have been desperate for the sport to retain its toxic culture have spread numerous variations of these false allegations since Azeem spoke at the select committee last year.

“Every time they have been shown to be incorrect and falsified, details always changing. This twisted campaign of lies has been never ending and it has seriously compromised Azeem’s and his family’s safety, which is why he has left the country.

“This level of lies and vengeance only proves the sport is not ready to change and why whistle-blowers need proper protection.”

Lord Patel has been approached for comment.