Azar Firm Launches Billboard Design Contest For Students

Denver — Colorado's largest personal injury law firm is offering creative young people across the state a major platform for sharing their work with the public.

For the first time, the law firm of Franklin D. Azar & Associates is inviting Colorado students to submit their original designs for billboards advertising the firm's services. The five winners of the contest will share $15,000 worth of educational grants — a $2,000 educational grant to each individual winner and a $1,000 grant to each winner's school. The winning artwork will be displayed on Azar billboards in five Colorado cities this summer, viewed by thousands of passing motorists each day.

"It's important to encourage young people in their creative endeavors," said Frank Azar, the firm's founding attorney. "This billboard contest is one way to help those who may be interested in pursuing a career in commercial art or design."

The Azar marketing team will provide each applicant with submission guidelines as well as design assets. Contestants are urged to think creatively, choose a medium they are comfortable with, and challenge themselves to come up with a compelling concept and an eye-catching display.

The contest is open to all students, aged 18 or younger, who are enrolled in Colorado schools. Applicants must apply online at www.fdazar.com/billboard, provide a parental consent form, and submit their design by May 15, 2023. Winners will be announced on May 24, 2023. There will be one winner for each of the five markets where the billboards will appear: Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Fort Collins, and Greeley.

For a complete list of terms and conditions, go to www.fdazar.com/billboard/.

The law firm of Franklin D. Azar & Associates:

For more than thirty years, the law firm Franklin D. Azar & Associates has represented thousands of injured people seeking complete and timely compensation for their losses. The firm is the largest plaintiff-centered personal injury law firm in Colorado, with offices in Denver, Aurora, Thornton, Fort Collins, Greeley, Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZq3-sFZ4fo

